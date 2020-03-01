Report: Hunter Henry 'Likely' to Receive Franchise Tag by Chargers Ahead of FA

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are hopeful of agreeing to a long-term deal with tight end Hunter Henry but would likely use the franchise tag on him in the event negotiations broke down, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Having missed all but one game for the Chargers in 2018, Henry appeared in 12 games this past season, catching 55 passes for 652 yards and five touchdowns.

