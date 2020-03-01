Report: Hunter Henry 'Likely' to Receive Franchise Tag by Chargers Ahead of FA

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: Hunter Henry #86 of the Los Angeles Chargers catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are hopeful of agreeing to a long-term deal with tight end Hunter Henry but would likely use the franchise tag on him in the event negotiations broke down, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Having missed all but one game for the Chargers in 2018, Henry appeared in 12 games this past season, catching 55 passes for 652 yards and five touchdowns.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

