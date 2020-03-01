NFL Combine 2020 Results: CJ Henderson Highlights Sunday's Top Performers

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

As the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine drew to a close Sunday, cornerbacks and safeties grabbed the spotlight at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Utah's Javelin Guidry was among the big winners. Though he only participated in two workouts, he made the most of his limited time on the field.

Here's a brief overview for how the day unfolded.

Top Performers

40-Yard Dash

1. Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah (4.29 seconds)

2. L'Jarius Sneed, S, Louisiana Tech (4.37 seconds)

T3. Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn (4.39 seconds)

T3. CJ Henderson, CB, Florida (4.39 seconds)

5. Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame (4.40 seconds)

Bench Press

T1. Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas (24 reps)

T1. Daniel Thomas, S, Auburn (24 reps)

T3. Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa (22 reps)

T3. Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern (22 reps)

T5. Rodney Clemons, S, SMU (21 reps)

T5. Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah (21 reps)

T5. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan (21 reps)

Vertical Jump

1. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne (42 inches)

T2. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois (41 inches)

T2. Harrison Hand, CB, Temple (41 inches)

T2. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State (41 inches)

T2. L'Jarius Sneed, S, Louisiana Tech (41 inches)

Full results are available at NFL.com

Many were eager to see Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Okudah as the No. 1 player at his position and the No. 3 player overall in his most recent big board.

The former Buckeyes star didn't break any records with his 40-yard dash, finishing in 4.48 seconds.

His day ended early when he fell awkwardly during positional drills. NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported he declined to participate further in Sunday's drills, an easy decision given how highly he's already regarded.

With Okudah out of the picture, the door opened for somebody else to steal the spotlight.

CJ Henderson is already widely viewed as a potential first-round pick and proved why at the combine. His 4.39-second 40-yard dash was tied for third-best among defensive backs, and he looked good in his positional drills.

Unlike Okudah and Henderson, Antoine Winfield Jr. isn't a surefire first-rounder. He had 83 total tackles and seven interceptions in his final year at Minnesota but was limited to eight combined games between 2017 and 2018.

As the son of three-time Pro Bowler Antoine Winfield, the former Golden Gophers star has a high bar to clear to become the best NFL player in his family. At the very least, the younger Winfield can probably beat his dad in a footrace.

Nobody had a better Sunday than Guidry, though.

He was the No. 17 cornerback on Miller's big board, with Miller crediting him with the best speed at the position.

The combine was the perfect showcase for Guidry as he ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash overall (4.29 seconds) behind Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, per NFL.com. He also registered 21 reps in the bench press.

In his scouting report on Guidry, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote he's "lacking necessary feel for both man and zone coverages" and "often in catch-up mode as his anticipation is not yet fully developed."

That meant the Utes junior stood to gain a lot in Indianapolis in terms of impressing the right people. A strong showing can only do so much to boost his draft stock, but he undoubtedly got a lot of people throughout the league talking.

Here's how some of the defensive backs looked going through drills:

With the combine in the books, the focus shifts to pro days for the biggest schools across the country. Auburn's pro day is right around the corner Friday.

And we're already inside two months before the opening round of the 2020 draft on April 23 in Las Vegas.