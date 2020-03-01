Brandi Rhodes Doesn't Like Cody's Neck Tattoo: He Makes 'His Own Decisions'

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Cody Rhodes debuted a new neck tattoo at Saturday night's AEW Revolution pay-per-view to polarizing reaction, especially from his wife, Brandi.

"I'm the one person that doesn't like the neck tattoo, I don't like it," Brandi Rhodes told reporters after the pay-per-view. "I've said it, there it is."

It's unclear what aspect of the tattoo Brandi Rhodes doesn't like. Cody Rhodes got the ink in Atlanta ahead of the Revolution pay-per-view, featuring the Nightmare Family logo on the side of his neck.

"I know a lot of wives like to be really hands on," Brandi said. "My husband makes his own decisions, he's allowed to make his own decisions. So if I decided to do something crazy, he can just let me make my own decisions [laughs]."

Fans were also perplexed by the tattoo, with many assuming it was paint before realizing it was actually permanent ink.

Cody's new tattoo didn't provide him much luck, as MJF was able to pull out a victory in their matchup Saturday after pulling a ring out of his trunks and striking Rhodes in the head.