The Real Winners and Losers from AEW Revolution 2020

0 of 6

Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling returned to Chicago on Saturday for its Revolution pay-per-view, and with the exception of a few hiccups, the company put on a great show.

Stephen Amell took a break from training for his next role as a pro wrestler in the upcoming Heels on Starz to support his friend Cody Rhodes as he took on MJF.

We also saw friendships tested when The Young Bucks challenged Adam Page and Kenny Omega for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The main event of the evening saw Jon Moxley take on Chris Jericho, and the entire Inner Circle at times, in a match that saw him become the second AEW champion.

A lot happened in Chi-Town on Saturday night. Let's take a look at the real winners and losers from Revolution.