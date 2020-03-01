The Real Winners and Losers from AEW Revolution 2020

The Real Winners and Losers from AEW Revolution 2020March 1, 2020
All Elite Wrestling returned to Chicago on Saturday for its Revolution pay-per-view, and with the exception of a few hiccups, the company put on a great show.
Stephen Amell took a break from training for his next role as a pro wrestler in the upcoming Heels on Starz to support his friend Cody Rhodes as he took on MJF.
We also saw friendships tested when The Young Bucks challenged Adam Page and Kenny Omega for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.
The main event of the evening saw Jon Moxley take on Chris Jericho, and the entire Inner Circle at times, in a match that saw him become the second AEW champion.
A lot happened in Chi-Town on Saturday night. Let's take a look at the real winners and losers from Revolution.
Winner: Sammy Guevara
Every so often, a young talent comes along who seems to be years ahead of where they should be as a wrestler. Sammy Guevara is one of those talents.
At just 26 years old, The Spanish God already has a good understanding of heel psychology and the physical ability to do things that might seem impossible.
He may not have won his match against Darby Allin on Saturday, but Guevara turned in a performance that impressed everyone watching Revolution.
His 630 senton that put Allin through a table was a thing of beauty. Everything he does has an extra level of shine on it, and he always has the perfect facial expression for every moment.
Guevara and Allin put on one of the best matches at Revolution, and it wouldn't be surprising to see AEW continue this feud to capitalize on their chemistry.
Loser: Adam Page
For the past few months, Adam Page has been having issues with his friends in The Elite. He even decided to disassociate himself from the group to focus on turning his AEW career around after a string of losses.
Then, he and Kenny Omega won the tag titles. They retained the belts against The Young Bucks at Revolution, and right at the end, there was a moment when it looked like The Cowboy would turn on his partner.
Tension has been building for weeks, and this was the perfect opportunity to pay it off by having Page turn heel and dissolve his tag team and friendship with Omega, and AEW dropped the ball.
Now, we will likely have to see this storyline get drawn out over the next several weeks instead of entering its next chapter.
This was also AEW's chance to put the tag belts on its most popular tag team, so in a way, The Bucks lost twice on Saturday. They came up short in the match, and they did not get any real storyline advancement.
Winner: MJF
The feud between MJF and Cody has been almost as important as the AEW world title feud leading up to Revolution.
Many expected this to be the night The American Nightmare attained retribution for the betrayal he suffered at the hands of MJF, but it did not go down that way.
Cody did exactly what he said he was going to do from day one and put a young talent over. He could have booked himself to be the winner, and the crowd would have loved it. Instead, he chose to build up a future top star.
MJF's victory stunned the fans. Shots of a shocked crowd followed the match, and it made the moment work even better on television.
This was also one of the first chances MJF has had to perform in a big singles match against a top star. He lived up to the hype and gave Cody the fight of his life. His star is on the rise, and hearing him gloat about his win on Dynamite is going to be hilarious.
Winner: Orange Cassidy
Orange Cassidy did not come into AEW with the same kind of exposure as stars like Moxley, Cody and Omega, so many fans have been getting to know him through Dynamite every week.
His character is designed for comedy, and the fans have embraced him wholeheartedly. Revolution was his first opportunity to show the world what he can do in a match against a top-tier talent like PAC.
Cassidy used plenty of his trademark moves, like kicks to the ankle and making a big show out of putting his hands in his pockets, but as soon as PAC turned up the heat, Cassidy answered back with an impressive array of maneuvers.
He was beginning to feel like his character wasn't going anywhere until he and PAC began fighting. Now, Cassidy feels like a real Superstar.
Let's hope this leads to more extended matches in the future, because it was a lot of fun watching him try for once.
Loser: Kris Statlander
When AEW launched, it tried to build the women's division around a few different Superstars. Then, Kris Statlander came in and became one of the most popular women right away.
The Galaxy's Greatest Alien has used her unique gimmick and style to connect with the crowd, and her popularity led to AEW giving her a big opportunity against Nyla Rose.
Unfortunately, a few botches and a lack of chemistry with her opponent led to Statlander looking more like a green rookie and less like a future champion.
The match got better as it progressed, but it still ended up being one of the weakest bouts on the card. The crowd was forgiving when she made mistakes, which does not happen often.
Statlander will recover from this eventually, but for now, AEW should have her enter into a non-title feud with somebody so she can begin building momentum again.
Winner: Jon Moxley
When Jon Moxley left WWE to find more creative fulfillment in his career, AEW gave him the freedom he needed to be himself.
He may have won the WWE Championship, but it never really felt like he was a top star in WWE. There was something missing, and everyone could feel it.
Not only has AEW managed to make him into a more interesting character than WWE did, but it helped him feel more like a main event star by having him defeat Jericho for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Moxley didn't just best Le Champion. He had to fend off the entire Inner Circle before he was able to spike Y2J with a Paradigm Shift to put him down for the pin.
Mox won more than gold on Saturday. He won validation. Anyone who doubted his ability to be a top star outside of WWE is eating a big plate of humble pie after Revolution.
Who do you think were the real winners and losers from AEW Revolution?