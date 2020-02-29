Khalil Davis, Neville Gallimore Run Historic Sub-4.8 40s at over 300 Pounds

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Nebraska's Khalil Davis and Oklahoma's Neville Gallimore made history in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.

Per ESPN Stats and Information (via ESPN's Jeff Legwold), Davis (4.75 seconds) and Gallimore (4.79 seconds) became the first defensive linemen to weigh at least 300 pounds and run the 40 in under 4.8 seconds since at least 2006.

There have been a number of record performances at the combine already this year. Arizona State's Michael Turk set a new mark for punters on the bench press with 25 reps of 225 pounds.

Iowa's Tristan Wirfs set offensive lineman records with a 36.5" vertical jump and a 10'1" broad jump.

B/R's Matt Miller has Gallimore ranked as the No. 63 overall prospect in the 2020 draft class; Davis checks in as the No. 23 interior defensive lineman.

Since both players were able to show off their impressive speed, perhaps NFL teams will take a longer look at both of them leading up to the draft.

The 2020 NFL draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 23-25.