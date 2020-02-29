Honda Classic 2020: Tommy Fleetwood Takes 1-Stroke Lead After Round 3

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

There's a new leader for the third straight day at the 2020 Honda Classic, with Tommy Fleetwood vaulting into sole possession of the top spot after firing a 67 on Saturday.

Fleetwood is at five under par through 54 holes, one shot clear of Brendan Steele. There's plenty of competition behind that duo, with Luke Donald and Lee Westwood tied at three under par, followed by Daniel Berger, Charl Schwartzel and Sungjae Im sitting at two under par.

Steele, who led after the second round, Donald and Westwood had disappointing turns with matching scores of one-over 71 on Saturday.

Here's what the top of the leaderboard looks like, via PGATour.com:

1. Tommy Fleetwood (-5)

2. Brendan Steele (-4)

T3. Luke Donald (-3)

T3. Lee Westwood (-3)

T5. Daniel Berger (-2)

T5. Charl Schwartzel (-2)

T5. Sungjae Im (-2)

Only 11 players broke par in the third round. Mackenzie Hughes took advantage of the opportunity, posting the lowest score of the day (66). The Canadian moved up 51 spots into a tie for eighth place at one under par.

Hughes really caught fire down the stretch with three birdies over the final five holes, including on Nos. 17 and 18.

Fleetwood was doing his best to keep pace with Hughes. The UK native had a nice closing run of his own with four birdies over the final six holes, though he did give a shot back with a bogey on No. 15.

On the 14th hole, Fleetwood broke out his putting skills, as he sank one from 45 feet out to get a share of the lead.

With a chance to take the outright lead on No. 18, Fleetwood's aggressiveness paid off. He got on the green in two with this 258-yard blast from the fairway:

Fleetwood two-putted for the birdie and a one-shot lead as he chases his ninth professional win and first on the PGA Tour.

Berger was the only other player among the top five to break par. He helped himself out with a terrific tee shot on the par-three 15th hole that set up his final birdie of the day:

The 18th hole turned into a problem for Berger that cost him a chance to be tied with Donald and Westwood. His second shot landed in the bunker on the left side of the green, and his par putt from four feet out was too hard, forcing him to take a bogey on the par five.

One advantage for everyone pursuing Fleetwood on Sunday is the course hasn't produced many low scores through the first three rounds. There are currently 13 players under par, leaving the field wide-open if someone is able to find an opening on the course tomorrow.