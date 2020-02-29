Maximum Security Wins $10M Saudi Cup; Was DQ'd from Kentucky Derby in 2019

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistFebruary 29, 2020

Jockey Luis Saez (L) rides his horse Maximum Security as he competes in the 20 million US dollar race, the final race of the Saudi Cup -- the world's richest horserace -- at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Jenadriyah near the capital Riyadh on February 29, 2020. (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)
FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Maximum Security was victorious in Saturday's inaugural Saudi Cup, winning the most valuable horse race in the world.

Jockey Luis Saez rode the four-year-old winner at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, taking home half of the $20 million prize for the victory.

Maximum Security became the first apparent winner to be disqualified on race day at the Kentucky Derby in 2019. The horse and Saez were disqualified for interference, and second-place horse Country House was named the winner instead. 

Mucho Gusto had led the way for much of Saturday's race, but the Bob Baffert-trained runner eventually finished fourth.

Maximum Security defeated Midnight Bisou by a half-length, while Benbatl placed third at the event.  

Related

    Cheermeister All the Way in Herecomesthebride

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Cheermeister All the Way in Herecomesthebride

    Curtis "Magic" Kalleward
    via Thoroughbred Racing Dudes

    Alligator Blood Lands Australian Guineas

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Alligator Blood Lands Australian Guineas

    ANZ Bloodstock News Staff
    via BloodHorse.com

    Getmotherarose Makes the Grade in Honey Fox

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Getmotherarose Makes the Grade in Honey Fox

    Meredith Daugherty
    via BloodHorse.com

    Three Technique, Other Rebel Hopefuls Breeze at Oaklawn

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Three Technique, Other Rebel Hopefuls Breeze at Oaklawn

    BloodHorse Staff
    via BloodHorse.com