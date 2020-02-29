Maximum Security Wins $10M Saudi Cup; Was DQ'd from Kentucky Derby in 2019

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Maximum Security was victorious in Saturday's inaugural Saudi Cup, winning the most valuable horse race in the world.

Jockey Luis Saez rode the four-year-old winner at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, taking home half of the $20 million prize for the victory.

Maximum Security became the first apparent winner to be disqualified on race day at the Kentucky Derby in 2019. The horse and Saez were disqualified for interference, and second-place horse Country House was named the winner instead.

Mucho Gusto had led the way for much of Saturday's race, but the Bob Baffert-trained runner eventually finished fourth.

Maximum Security defeated Midnight Bisou by a half-length, while Benbatl placed third at the event.