FA Cup 2020: 5th-Round TV Schedule, Live Stream, Odds and Predictions

The 2020 FA Cup returns on Monday with the fifth round as Arsenal travel to Portsmouth.

On Tuesday, Chelsea take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, while Premier League sides Newcastle United and Sheffield United are away at Reading and West Bromwich Albion, respectively.

Leicester City host Birmingham City on Wednesday. At the same time, holders Manchester City take on Sheffield Wednesday and Tottenham Hotspur face Norwich City.

Manchester United face off against Derby County in the only match on Thursday.

Here's the complete schedule, including score predictions and viewing information for each clash, followed by odds.

Monday, March 2

Portsmouth 1-2 Arsenal, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m ET, BT Sport 1

Tuesday, March 3

Chelsea 2-3 Liverpool, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m ET, BBC One

Reading 0-1 Sheffield United, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

West Brom 2-1 Newcastle United, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button

Wednesday, March 4

Leicester City 2-0 Birmingham City, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m ET

Sheffield Wednesday 0-3 Manchester City, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m ET, BBC One

Tottenham 1-0 Norwich City, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m ET, BBC Red Button

Thursday, March 5

Derby 1-3 Manchester United, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m ET, BT Sport 1

In the United Kingdom, matches broadcast on the BBC and BT Sport can be streamed live via BBC iPlayer and the BT Sport App, respectively. In the United States, every match can be streamed via ESPN+.

Portsmouth (13-2), Draw (7-2), Arsenal (2-5)

Chelsea (11-10), Draw (3-1), Liverpool (2-1)

Reading (7-2), Draw (5-2), Sheffield United (5-6)

West Brom (6-4), Draw (9-4), Newcastle United (2-1)

Leicester City (2-9), Draw (11-2), Birmingham City (12-1)

Sheffield Wednesday (13-1), Draw (11-2), Manchester City (1-5)

Tottenham (1-2), Draw (7-2), Norwich (5-1)

Derby (6-1), Draw (7-2), Manchester United (4-9)

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Liverpool come into the fifth round of the FA Cup on the back of suffering their first Premier League defeat of the season.

The Reds were stunned 3-0 by Watford on Saturday, ending their hopes of an unbeaten season:

The defeat followed a 3-2 win over West Ham United and a 1-0 loss at Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, so Jurgen Klopp's side have shipped six goals in their last three games.

Chelsea are in even bigger trouble defensively, though.

They had to come from a goal down to salvage a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

The Blues have not kept a clean sheet in eight games in all competitions, and no team has conceded more than their 39 in the Premier League's top half.

Frank Lampard's side have failed to win on 12 occasions at Stamford Bridge this season, too, having lost eight of those games, so it will be difficult for them against a Liverpool side looking to bounce back from their shock defeat.

Derby County vs. Manchester United

United's trip to Derby will see former Red Devils captain Wayne Rooney face his former club.

The 34-year-old is United's record goalscorer, with 253 strikes in 559 appearances.

He doesn't have a particularly good record when facing United, though:

The quality of the Red Devils' performances has improved since Bruno Fernandes joined the club from Sporting Lisbon in January, too.

He pulled the strings for the first 65 minutes as United beat Club Brugge 5-0 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday:

In four starts for his new side, he's contributed two goals and two assists, so with him in the team United should have too much for the Championship outfit.