Anthony Tolliver Bought Out of Contract by Kings; Will Be Free Agent

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 29, 2020
Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

SACRAMENTO, CA - FEBRUARY 7: Anthony Tolliver #43 of the Sacramento Kings looks on during the game against the Miami Heat on February 7, 2020 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Anthony Tolliver's brief stint with the Sacramento Kings has ended, as the team announced Saturday it waived the forward.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium previously reported Tolliver and the Kings were negotiating a contract buyout. 

The Kings acquired the 34-year-old from the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 21 as part of a five-player trade. He previously played for the team during the 2016-17 season.

Tolliver signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Blazers last offseason and appeared in 33 games for them before being dealt. 

The NBA deadline for players to be released and maintain their playoff eligibility if they sign with another team is March 1. 

The Kings used Tolliver sparingly. He only appeared in one of their past eight games dating back to Feb. 8. The Creighton alum averaged just 1.0 point and 1.2 rebounds per contest with a 17.6 shooting percentage for Sacramento. 

Related

    Steph Won't Play Sunday vs. Wizards After All

    Curry remains on-schedule for a March return but Warriors want him to have more practice time

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph Won't Play Sunday vs. Wizards After All

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Tatum Giving C's Title Window the Jolt It Needs

    How C's young superstar leveled up to All-NBA territory

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tatum Giving C's Title Window the Jolt It Needs

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Zion Ecstatic to Share Rookie Scoring Feat with MJ: 'Mike?!'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Zion Ecstatic to Share Rookie Scoring Feat with MJ: 'Mike?!'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Kings 104, Grizzlies 101: Intense but Imperative Victory

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    Kings 104, Grizzlies 101: Intense but Imperative Victory

    Sactown Royalty
    via Sactown Royalty