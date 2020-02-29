Anthony Tolliver Bought Out of Contract by Kings; Will Be Free Agent

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Anthony Tolliver's brief stint with the Sacramento Kings has ended, as the team announced Saturday it waived the forward.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium previously reported Tolliver and the Kings were negotiating a contract buyout.

The Kings acquired the 34-year-old from the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 21 as part of a five-player trade. He previously played for the team during the 2016-17 season.

Tolliver signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Blazers last offseason and appeared in 33 games for them before being dealt.

The NBA deadline for players to be released and maintain their playoff eligibility if they sign with another team is March 1.

The Kings used Tolliver sparingly. He only appeared in one of their past eight games dating back to Feb. 8. The Creighton alum averaged just 1.0 point and 1.2 rebounds per contest with a 17.6 shooting percentage for Sacramento.