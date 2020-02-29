Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Denies Lions Trade Rumors: 'He Loves Detroit'

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

As trade rumors continue to swirl around Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, his wife used social media to deny he wants to go anywhere.

In an Instagram story, Kelly Stafford used lyrics from the P. Diddy song "Bad Boy for Life" and wrote in a separate post that her husband "loves Detroit and the Lions organization."

Kelly's response stems from a report by NFL Network's Michael Silver in which coaches and general managers around the NFL think Stafford wants the Lions to trade him.

Speculation about a Stafford trade began earlier this month when Bernie Smilovitz of WDIV-TV reported discussions have been going on "for a couple of weeks."

Lions general manager Bob Quinn texted Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press to deny Stafford was being shopped.

There are quarterback options that the Lions at least appear to be considering for the future. In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. noted "there is some buzz" that Detroit could select Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 3 pick.

The Lions are in a good spot at the quarterback position right now because Stafford is signed through the 2022 season. The 32-year-old does come with some injury concern after missing the final eight games last season due to multiple fractures in his spine.

Before Stafford's 2019 came to an end, he was having a strong season with a 64.3 completion percentage, 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns in eight games.