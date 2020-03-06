Top 10 NFL Players Most Likely to Be Traded

1 of 10

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The 2020 tight end market, both in free agency and in the NFL draft, leaves a lot to be desired. One of the top tight ends expected to hit the open market is Austin Hooper, who has yet to rack up an 800-yard season in his NFL career. Per B/R's Matt Miller's latest mock draft, there isn't a tight end expected to be selected in the first round, and there is a chance one isn't picked inside the top 50.

Teams needing tight ends would be wise to explore the trade market, where there could be better options available. One player who could be moved this offseason is 2017 first-round pick David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns.

Njoku dealt with a broken wrist in 2019, limiting him to just four games. But that wasn't the only thing that held Njoku back last season, as he fell out of favor with his coaching staff. Undrafted rookie Stephen Carlson played ahead of Njoku, even when he was fully healthy.

Now with a new general manager and coaching staff in place, the Browns could look to move on from Njoku this offseason for a more traditional tight end. If that is the case, teams such as the Washington Redskins or Dallas Cowboys could be interested in his services if he were available via trade. In Washington's case, both Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis are due to become unrestricted free agents, while Dallas could look to replace Jason Witten, who is also scheduled to hit the open market.

Look for several teams to call about the former Miami Hurricanes tight end this offseason.