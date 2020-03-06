Top 10 NFL Players Most Likely to Be Traded

Top 10 NFL Players Most Likely to Be TradedMarch 6, 2020
Every offseason, there are a handful of NFL stars who are moved via trade.
In 2019, big-name players such as Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham Jr. and Frank Clark were traded not long after the new league year began. It seems NFL franchises have been more open to blockbuster trades in recent years, which makes the offseason all the more enjoyable.
There are a handful of notable players who are already rumored to be on the trading block when the new league year kicks off on March 18. With that in mind, here are the 10 players most likely to be traded this offseason, as well as potential landing spots for each star.
David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns
The 2020 tight end market, both in free agency and in the NFL draft, leaves a lot to be desired. One of the top tight ends expected to hit the open market is Austin Hooper, who has yet to rack up an 800-yard season in his NFL career. Per B/R's Matt Miller's latest mock draft, there isn't a tight end expected to be selected in the first round, and there is a chance one isn't picked inside the top 50.
Teams needing tight ends would be wise to explore the trade market, where there could be better options available. One player who could be moved this offseason is 2017 first-round pick David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns.
Njoku dealt with a broken wrist in 2019, limiting him to just four games. But that wasn't the only thing that held Njoku back last season, as he fell out of favor with his coaching staff. Undrafted rookie Stephen Carlson played ahead of Njoku, even when he was fully healthy.
Now with a new general manager and coaching staff in place, the Browns could look to move on from Njoku this offseason for a more traditional tight end. If that is the case, teams such as the Washington Redskins or Dallas Cowboys could be interested in his services if he were available via trade. In Washington's case, both Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis are due to become unrestricted free agents, while Dallas could look to replace Jason Witten, who is also scheduled to hit the open market.
Look for several teams to call about the former Miami Hurricanes tight end this offseason.
Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans
Teams searching for wide receiver help this offseason would be wise to wait until the NFL draft, as this is one of the deepest and most talented classes in recent memory. However, there are a few free agents and potential trade candidates who could be appealing to certain teams.
One such target could be Titans wide receiver Corey Davis, who is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. Tennessee found its No. 1 receiver in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft after A.J. Brown put up a 1,000-yard, eight-touchdown season. Brown and veteran Adam Humphries will likely be the team's top two receivers going forward. That means Davis could start the season as the team's No. 3 option should he stay on the roster.
However, there would likely be a trade market for Davis if the Titans decided to shop him. The most obvious fit would be in Las Vegas as the Raiders search for more help on the outside. They will likely use one of their first-round picks on a receiver, but they could double-dip by sending one of their three third-round picks to the Titans for Davis.
Another potential landing spot could be in Philadelphia as the Eagles look to rebuild their wide receiver corps this offseason. After no Eagles wideout touched the 500-yard mark in 2019, Davis would be a good fit in Philly's offense as a reliable weapon for quarterback Carson Wentz.
It remains to be seen if the Titans will exercise the fifth-year option on Davis, but declining to do so would be a telltale sign the team is open to moving him this offseason.
Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
When NFL teams change their coaching staff, there are always a few players that don't quite fit in with the new regime. In the case of the New York Giants, tight end Evan Engram doesn't seem to jibe with the new staff's offensive philosophy.
Jason Garrett is the team's new offensive coordinator, and he is known for using traditional tight ends in his offense. When he was with the Dallas Cowboys, the team would rarely use a tight end who wasn't an above-average blocker. Unfortunately for Engram, that's not his skill set. He is at his best when used as a big slot receiver, something Garrett has never figured out how to use in the NFL.
With the possibility of Jason Witten reuniting with his former head coach in New York, the Giants could look to trade Engram for draft picks. If that were the case, a team like the Green Bay Packers might be interested in one of the league's most dynamic tight ends; NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Packers are expected to move on from Jimmy Graham this offseason. Another team that could show interest in Engram is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who could look to replace Geoff Swaim after a disappointing injury-shortened season.
Engram still has a year left on his rookie contract, but given the fact that he has struggled to stay on the field over the past two seasons, he could likely be had for a mid-round draft pick. Because of his clunky fit in a Jason Garrett offense, look for teams to call about the 2017 first-round pick.
Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has a history of being quick to make changes when it comes to the quarterback position. It seems he's always on the lookout for his next franchise quarterback or reclamation project. That's why it wouldn't be a surprise if the Raiders decided to move on from Derek Carr this offseason considering neither Gruden nor general manager Mike Mayock had a hand in drafting him. In fact, Mayock said back in February that "if there's a chance to upgrade, we will look into that," per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
According to Over The Cap, Carr has three years left on his current contract but only $2.9 million in guaranteed money. His average salary over the next three years is just over $21 million per season, which is fairly reasonable in today's quarterback market.
Teams that are searching for accuracy and a quarterback who doesn't turn the ball over often should be interested in Carr. Over the last two seasons under Gruden, Carr has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes and had just 18 interceptions in 32 starts.
But what teams could be interested in Carr? The Chicago Bears instantly come to mind if they're looking for an upgrade from Mitchell Trubisky, as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Buccaneers let Jameis Winston hit the open market, Carr would make sense in head coach Bruce Arians' scheme given his arm talent. Another potential destination could be New England if Tom Brady does in fact leave Foxborough.
Given Carr's relatively cheap contract, age and recent production, there should be several teams interested in adding him to their quarterback room. Expect Carr to be the subject of many trade rumors over the next few months.
Rob Havenstein, OT, Los Angeles Rams
One team that is going to be forced to make a few tough decisions this offseason is the Los Angeles Rams. According to Over The Cap, the Rams are scheduled to have just under $15 million in cap space in 2020 with key players such as left tackle Andrew Whitworth, linebackers Dante Fowler Jr. and Cory Littleton and defensive tackle Michael Brockers all set to become free agents. Making matters worse is the fact that the Rams do not have a first-round pick until 2022 after trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season.
For the Rams to clear cap space, they could look to trade a key veteran such as right tackle Rob Havenstein. After being selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft, Havenstein has gone on to start 68 games for the Rams, playing at a near Pro Bowl level. He was signed to a contract extension in 2018, but the team may need to move him off the books.
The New York Jets, who have nearly $50 million in cap space and holes all across the offensive line could be interested in an above-average right tackle such as Havenstein. And with the Jets having four picks in the top 80 of the 2020 draft, they would have plenty of resources to acquire the former Wisconsin product.
The Rams will likely be shopping several veterans on their roster this season, but look for Havenstein to be on the move sooner rather than later.
P.J. Hall, DT, Las Vegas Raiders
Back in January, the Raiders made the surprising move to fire defensive line coach Brentson Buckner in favor of Rod Marinelli, who previously served as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator. Marinelli is widely regarded as one of the best defensive line coaches in the NFL, and he has a specific type of rusher he likes to use at defensive tackle.
Unfortunately for 2018 second-round pick P.J. Hall, he's not an ideal fit in Marinelli's scheme, as the coach prefers undersized defensive tackles who can get up the field with quickness. While Hall is certainly athletic, he has just 1.5 career sacks through two seasons in the NFL. With the Raiders already having veteran Johnathan Hankins on the roster as their 1-technique, it's certainly possible Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden look to move on from Hall, who was drafted to be a nose tackle.
If that's the case, there will likely be a handful of teams interested in Hall's services, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are expected to lose nose tackle Javon Hargrave in free agency. Hall would be a perfect fit inside with Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt next to him.
Another potential fit is with the Dallas Cowboys if they're looking to get bigger on the defensive line. Would Dallas be interested in swapping 2019 second-round pick Trysten Hill for P.J. Hall? That move would make some sense on paper, at least, though there's a chance Hill may not fit in Dallas coordinator Mike Nolan's multiple defense.
Look for Hall to be shopped after the first few weeks of free agency once the defensive tackle market calms down. But don't expect him to be traded for anything more than a late Day 3 selection.
Matt Judon, DE, Baltimore Ravens
One of 2019's breakout stars was none other than Matt Judon of the Baltimore Ravens. In his fourth year in the NFL, Judon tallied an incredible 33 quarterback hits along with 14 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks. He was arguably the Ravens' best defender and was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.
Judon is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the opening of the new league year. However, it's been suggested the Ravens could franchise-tag Judon before trading him, per NFL.com's Tom Pelissero. That certainly isn't unheard of; three defensive ends were tagged and traded last season in Frank Clark, Jadeveon Clowney and Dee Ford.
While Judon isn't as proven as Clark or as athletic as Ford, it's not unreasonable to expect the Ravens to receive a Day 2 pick in exchange for their Pro Bowl pass-rusher. Teams such as the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets would be wise to inquire about Judon, as the options in the draft are pretty limited after Ohio State's Chase Young.
While Justin Houston performed well for the Colts last season, he is entering the final year of his contract and is 31 years old. Adding another top-flight edge-rusher like Judon would significantly help their defense, especially because he excels in stopping the run.
The Jets could use Judon's services even more so, as Jamal Adams was the team's second-best pass-rusher (6.5 sacks) behind only Jordan Jenkins (eight sacks). No other Jets player topped three sacks. While their defense outperformed expectations last season, it's a unit that needs more production on the edge next year.
Judon is on his way to receiving a monster contract extension, but it will be interesting to see if it comes from the Baltimore Ravens or another team with the help of the franchise tag. Don't be surprised if Judon is traded ahead of the draft.
Trent Williams, OT, Washington Redskins
The No. 1 offensive lineman on the trade block this offseason will likely be Trent Williams of the Washington Redskins. Williams sat out the entire 2019 season after vowing not to play in Washington due to several medical mishaps. The Redskins would surely love to bring back the seven-time Pro Bowl tackle, but it appears his days in Washington are numbered.
If and when the Redskins finally decide to move on from Williams, there will likely be multiple suitors. At the top of the list has to be the Cleveland Browns, who reportedly expressed interest in Williams at the trade deadline last offseason before bowing out due to the enormous price tag.
The Patriots are another team that would make some sense, as left tackle Isaiah Wynn has struggled to stay healthy during the first two years of his career. A trade for Williams would allow Wynn to slide into a guard position, potentially replacing Joe Thuney, who is set to become a free agent as well.
While there might still be hope in the Redskins organization that Williams can be retained, expect him to be moved at some point this offseason for an early Day 2 selection.
Darius Slay, CB, Detroit Lions
One star reportedly already on the trade block is former All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Lions have already discussed a trade with several teams ahead of free agency. Slay reportedly wants a new contract, and Detroit does not seem all that interested in giving it to him.
The Eagles make a lot of sense as a potential trade partner; they have a big need at cornerback as well as the available draft picks to make a trade. General manager Howie Roseman has never shied away from making a bold move, and acquiring a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback in his prime would significantly help Philly's defense.
With the Lions holding the No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft, Matt Miller is projecting them to select cornerback Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State. And with that pick becoming more and more likely every day, expect the Lions to move on from Slay in short order.
Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
The one player who will almost certainly be traded this offseason is the Cincinnati Bengals' Andy Dalton. With the Bengals owning the No. 1 pick in the draft, the assumption is they will take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. While the team could surely utilize Dalton as a mentor and high-end backup, his services can be better used elsewhere.
While no team will likely trade for Dalton with the intention of making him a long-term face of the franchise, there are a few situations where he could be an upgrade over the current options. The most obvious trade destination is Chicago, where he could compete with Mitchell Trubisky. In head coach Matt Nagy's offense, Dalton actually makes a lot of sense due to his quick release and accuracy in the short-to-intermediate parts of the field. A change from Trubisky to Dalton might seem inconsequential, but it could be the difference in two or three wins in a season.
Another reason why this trade makes sense is that the Bears are still low on draft picks due to the Khalil Mack trade and cap space. According to Over The Cap, Dalton is set to make under $18 million this season with no guaranteed money attached to his contract. Chicago would need to move some money around to acquire Dalton, but his contract is reasonable enough for the Bears to make this potential trade.
Look for Dalton and his contract to be moved early on during the new league year and for him to potentially help a team like the Bears get back into the playoffs.