NFL Free Agency 2020: Rumors and Predictions for Top Players on the Market

With the scouting combine drawing to a close in Indianapolis, NFL teams are about to turn their attention to free agency, which officially kicks off on March 18. While evaluating draft prospects will still be a priority, incoming rookies will cede the spotlight to veteran free agents—at least for a few weeks.

This year's crop of pending free agents is quite an impressive one, too. From Tom Brady and Philip Rivers to Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquil Barrett, there will be a veteran to fill virtually any need out there when the market officially opens.

The fact that free agency—or that the "legal tampering" period, for that matter—doesn't start for over two more weeks hasn't stopped teams from contacting agents and making offseason plans. The rumor mill is spinning. Here, we'll dive into some of the latest buzz.

Barrett Could Get the Tag

Let's kick things off with a look at Barrett, the reigning NFL sack leader (19.5) coming off a breakout season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though he has only one season of elite production on his resume, Barrett is also just 27 years old and entering his prime.

Pass-rushers in their prime don't hit the open market often, and there's a good chance that Barrett won't.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers are considering giving him the franchise tag:

Tagging Barrett would be expensive in the short-term. According to Over The Cap, the tag for linebackers could be north of $16 million this season. Of course, Tampa could view that as an acceptable price for another season of evaluation. Tampa could also use the tag simply to prevent Barrett from reaching free agency while negotiating a long-term deal.

Doing so, however, means that the Buccaneers won't be using the tag on quarterback Jameis Winston. That would not come as a surprise, as Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians doesn't sound sold on Winston.

"We haven't made that decision yet," Arians said, per Mark Cook of Pewter Report. "It is still up in the air."

Prediction: Buccaneers tag, eventually extend Barrett

Colts Vetting Rivers, Who Could Retire

The Indianapolis Colts could potentially be a landing spot for Winston, as they too don't appear sold on their 2019 starter. While Jacoby Brissett played well enough to get Indianapolis within striking range of the postseason, he ultimately fell short.

The Colts have also been linked to Rivers, however, and could opt for the seasoned vet over the mistake-prone option.

They're at least kicking the proverbial tires on the 38-year-old, according to The Athletic's Stephen Holder:

"This can take many forms, including gathering various opinions on Rivers from around the league. The Colts aren't denying this, but the question is what to make of this development. One source cautioned against drawing firm conclusions, suggesting such processes with impending free agents is routine. It doesn't mean the Colts are a lock to sign Rivers, but it also does nothing to squelch rumors that the Colts are legitimately interested."

If the Colts or another team don't sign Rivers for a starting gig, however, he could opt for retirement.

"It sounds like retirement is at least on the table," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network. "But he wants to play two more years."

Prediction: Colts sign Rivers to a two-year deal

Browns Willing to Let Joe Schobert Walk

Teams looking to add a young, versatile linebacker in free agency could be in luck.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns are planning to let Joe Schobert enter free agency this offseason:

"Browns GM Andrew Berry met with linebacker Joe Schobert's agent, Joe Panos, in Indianapolis, and the two sides parted with the belief that Schobert will not be back with the Browns because they're not prepared to pay him the double-digit millions he stands to make on the open market, a league source said."

Schobert, who is coming off a 133-tackle, four-interception season, should be one of the most-coveted non-rush linebackers in free agency. He was a Pro Bowler in 2017, was arguably even better in 2019 and is just 26 years old.

According to Cabot, however, Cleveland is more interested in building its offensive line—which could also mean the departure of edge-rusher Olivier Vernon.

"They're planning to make a big investment in the offensive line, sources say, and they're saving their pennies for that," Cabot wrote. "It's also the reason that defensive end Olivier Vernon, the highest-paid player on the team at $15.25 million, will also likely be gone."

While Vernon is due to earn over $15 million this season, there is no dead money remaining on his deal.

Prediction: Browns part with Schobert, release Vernon