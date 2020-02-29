NFL Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Projections for Top Prospects After Combine Day 2

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The second day of combine workouts has come and gone, with running backs, offensive linemen, special teamers and placekickers participating on Friday.

With defensive linemen and linebackers set to work out on Saturday, there is much drama left to unfold. However, the first couple of days have had an impact on the first-round landscape. For example, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy—considered more of a precision receiver than a burner—ran a solid 4.45-second 40-yard dash on Thursday. Former teammate Henry Ruggs III ran a blazing 4.27.

The former Crimson Tide stars likely cemented their spots in the first round, as did several other top combine performers.

Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

22. Buffalo Bills: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

23. New England Patriots: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

24. New Orleans Saints: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia



27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

29. Tennessee Titans: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU



30. Green Bay Packers: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

While Ruggs' 40 time is impressive, it's not in the least bit surprising. Speed is his game. While Jeudy's performance in the straight line may not be as eye-opening, it may actually be more significant to receiver-needy teams.

Jeudy didn't earn a reputation as a receiver who wins with speed. He showed on Thursday, however, that he should hold his own as a deep threat at the next level. This speed, combined with a nuanced route-running ability and tremendous ball skills makes Jeudy the total package as a receiver prospect.

"Guy's got speed to go all the way," NFL Media's Charlie Casserly said on NFL Network. "Then separation, he has an ability when he's running a route to win one on one. He can win deep or he can beat a guy with a sudden break and accelerate away from him."

There's little question that Jeudy should be one of the first receivers off the board in April.

Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

Iowa's Tristan Wirfs was another big winner in Indianapolis this week. He ran a 4.85-second 40—unreal for a 320-pound prospect—and produced a ridiculous 36.5-inch vertical jump.

Based on pure athleticism, Wirfs is one of the most impressive offensive-line prospects in this year's class. However, he has plenty of proven production to go with his strong combine outing. Expect him to jump up draft boards for teams in need of either a right tackle or a guard.

"Put it all together, and a team is going to want to lock him up early in the first round," NFL.com's Chad Reuter wrote.

Indeed, Wirfs is now a near-lock for Round 1.

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

While not a lock for the first round, Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet is trending upward. The fact that this year's tight end class isn't particularly impressive helps his draft stock, as does his showing in Indianapolis.

Kmet measured in at 6'6" and 262 pounds. He then ran the 40-yard dash in a solid 4.7 seconds. His combination of size and speed—along with plenty of versatility and confidence—should get Kmet an early look from teams seeking a pass-catching tight end.

"I'm a balanced guy, kind of a true Y. I'm able to go inline, split out, kind of do all of the things that tight ends do these days," Kmet said, per Tom Loy of 247Sports. "I just feel like my ability to do both, blocking and split out wide and receiving, is kind of unique in that sense."

Kmet is the top tight end on Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miler's big board, and he's likely at the top of many NFL teams' boards as well.