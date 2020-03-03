10 CBB Programs That Are Screwed in Class of 2020 Recruiting Window

0 of 10

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

You might be hungry for change. Or you may be wistful about a player you know won't be around next fall.

Either way, college basketball recruiting can provide hope. At least in theory.

The current recruiting window closes March 31, but the Power Five conference programs are already nailing down their 2020 classes.

Some trends have become apparent. For example, Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina hold the top three spots in the 247Sports team rankings as the haves return to prominence over the have-nots.

Speaking of have-nots, for every winner, there is a loser. College basketball recruiting is no exception, and a number of Power Five programs are getting the worst of it.

The 10 teams listed below have fallen short of expectations—and the time to add more pieces, in some cases desperately needed, is running out.

We'll list them in order of their 247 rankings. In addition to the recruiting class itself, we've made our determinations based on general program expectations and team needs related to anticipated player departures. We're only including Power Five teams because smaller programs don't often rely on blue-chip talent anyway.

Ready to go? Let's go.