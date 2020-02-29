NFL Combine 2020 Results: Tracking Friday's 40 Times, Bench Press and All Drills

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NFL Scouting Combine picked up on Day 2 with offensive linemen, running backs and special teams taking the field for a variety of events.

While there weren't as many flashy names walking through Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, there were arguably more highlights thanks to a number of big men completely redefining the type of athleticism it takes to make a lineman stand out.

Here's a rundown of results from the combine with two days left to go.

On-Field Workout Schedule

Thursday: quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends

Friday: running backs, offensive line, special teams

Saturday: defensive linemen, linebackers

Sunday: defensive backs

Drill Information

Drill — Abbreviation — Measurement

40-Yard Dash — 40 — Seconds

Bench Press — BP — Reps

Vertical Jump — Vert — Inches

Broad Jump — Broad — Inches

Three-Cone Drill — 3C — Seconds

20-Yard Shuttle — 20S — Seconds

60-Yard Shuttle — 60S — Seconds

Running Backs

Salvon Ahmed (Washington) 40 (4.62), BP (N/A), Vert (34.5), Broad (120), 3C (), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Cam Akers (Florida State) 40 (4.47), BP (20), Vert (35.5), Broad (122), 3C (N/A), 20S (4.42), 60S (N/A)

Jet Anderson (TCU) 40 (4.61), BP (19), Vert (36), Broad (128), 3C (N/A), 20S (4.19), 60S (N/A)

LeVante Bellamy (Western Michigan) 40 (4.50), BP (16), Vert (39.5), Broad (125), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Eno Benjamin (Arizona State) 40 (4.57), BP (12), Vert (39), Broad (122), 3C (6.97), 20S (4.25), 60S (N/A)

Raymond Calais (Louisiana-Lafayette) 40 (4.42), BP (20), Vert (37.5), Broad (120), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

DeeJay Dallas (Miami) 40 (4.58), BP (N/A), Vert (33.5), Broad (119), 3C (7.18), 20S (4.32), 60S (N/A)

AJ Dillon (Boston College) 40 (4.53), BP (23), Vert (41), Broad (131), 3C (7.19), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State) 40 (N/A), BP (23), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Rico Dowdle (South Carolina) 40 (4.54), BP (N/A), Vert (38), Broad (127), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU) 40 (4.60), BP (15), Vert (39.5), Broad (123), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Darrynton Evans (Appalachian State) 40 (4.41), BP (20), Vert (37), Broad (125), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

JaMycal Hasty (Baylor) 40 (4.55), BP (15), Vert (39), Broad (123), 3C (N/A), 20S (4.03), 60S (N/A)

Brian Herrien (Georgia) 40 (4.62), BP (18), Vert (38.5), Broad (126), 3C (7.12), 20S (4.40), 60S (N/A)

Tony Jones (Notre Dame) 40 (4.68), BP (13), Vert (32.5), Broad (119), 3C (7.18), 20S (4.21), 60S (N/A)

Joshua Kelley (UCLA) 40 (4.49), BP (23), Vert (31), Broad (121), 3C (6.95), 20S (4.28), 60S (N/A)

Javon Leake (Maryland) 40 (4.65), BP (N/A), Vert (34), Broad (125), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Benny LeMay (Charlotte) 40 (4.75), BP (24), Vert (28.5), Broad (112), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Anthony McFarland (Maryland) 40 (4.44), BP (N/A), Vert (29.5), Broad (116), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Zach Moss (Utah) 40 (4.65), BP (19), Vert (33), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (4.37), 60S (N/A)

Sewo Olonilua (TCU) 40 (4.66), BP (25), Vert (36), Broad (123), 3C (N/A), 20S (4.28), 60S (N/A)

La'Mical Perine (Florida) 40 (4.62), BP (22), Vert (35), Broad (118), 3C (7.13), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Scottie Phillips (Mississippi) 40 (4.56), BP (29), Vert (30), Broad (114), 3C (7.40), 20S (4.53), 60S (N/A)

James Robinson (Illinois St.) 40 (4.64), BP (24), Vert (40), Broad (125), 3C (7.03), 20S (4.19), 60S (N/A)

D'Andre Swift (Georgia) 40 (4.48), BP (N/A), Vert (35.5), Broad (121), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin) 40 (4.39), BP (17), Vert (36), Broad (123), 3C (7.01), 20S (4.24), 60S (N/A)

J.J. Taylor (Arizona) 40 (4.61), BP (19), Vert (34.5), Broad (118), 3C (7.00), 20S (4.15), 60S (N/A)

Patrick Taylor (Memphis) 40 (4.57), BP (15), Vert (34), Broad (123), 3C (N/A), 20S (4.34), 60S (N/A)

Ke'Shawn Vaughn (Vanderbilt) 40 (4.51), BP (N/A), Vert (32), Broad (117), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Mike Warren (Cincinnati) 40 (N/A), BP (16), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Offensive Tackles

Trey Adams (Washington) 40 (5.60), BP (N/A), Vert (24.5), Broad (92), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Hakeem Adeniji (Kansas) 40 (5.17), BP (26), Vert (34), Broad (115), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Tremayne Anchrum (Clemson) 40 (5.21), BP (26), Vert (24.5), Broad (104), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Ben Bartch (St. Johns) 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Mekhi Becton 40 (5.10), BP (23), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Tyler Biadasz (Wisconsin) 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Ben Bredeson (Michigan) 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Cohl Cabral (Arizona State) 40 (N/A), BP (20), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Saahdiq Charles (LSU) 40 (5.05), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Cameron Clark (Charlotte) 40 (5.29), BP (26), Vert (25), Broad (101), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Ezra Cleveland (Boise St.) 40 (4.93), BP (30), Vert (30), Broad (111), 3C (7.26), 20S (4.46), 60S (N/A)

Trystan Colon-Castillo (Missouri) 40 (N/A), BP (11), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Lloyd Cushenberry (LSU) 40 (5.27), BP (25), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Jack Driscoll (Auburn) 40 (5.02), BP (23), Vert (29.5), Broad (114), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Yasir Durant (Missouri) 40 (5.52), BP (21), Vert (25), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Jake Hanson (Oregon) 40 (5.50), BP (33), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Nick Harris (Washington) 40 (5.10), BP (20), Vert (29.5), Broad (103), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Charlie Heck (North Carolina) 40 (5.16), BP (21), Vert (28), Broad (112), 3C (8.02), 20S (4.86), 60S (N/A)

Matt Hennessy (Temple) 40 (5.18), BP (23), Vert (30), Broad (110), 3C (7.45), 20S (4.60), 60S (N/A)

Justin Herron (Wake Forest) 40 (5.26), BP (27), Vert (33), Broad (105), 3C (8.41), 20S (4.88), 60S (N/A)

Robert Hunt (Louisiana-Lafayette) 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Keith Ismael (San Diego St.) 40 (5.35), BP (N/A), Vert (32), Broad (108), 3C (8.14), 20S (4.65), 60S (N/A)

Cordel Iwuagwu (TCU) 40 (5.22), BP (25), Vert (27), Broad (94), 3C (8.03), 20S (4.87), 60S (N/A)

Austin Jackson (Southern California) 40 (5.07), BP (27), Vert (31), Broad (115), 3C (7.95), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Jonah Jackson (Ohio State) 40 (5.23), BP (28), Vert (26), Broad (98), 3C (7.83), 20S (5.02), 60S (N/A)

Joshua Jones (Houston) 40 (5.27), BP (24), Vert (28.5), Broad (109), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Solomon Kindley (Georgia) 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Shane Lemieux (Oregon) 40 (5.11), BP (N/A), Vert (25.5), Broad (107), 3C (8.13), 20S (4.90), 60S (N/A)

Damien Lewis (LSU) 40 (5.24), BP (27), Vert (30), Broad (108), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Colton McKivitz (West Virginia) 40 (5.35), BP (20), Vert (26), Broad (106), 3C (7.87), 20S (5.00), 60S (N/A)

John Molchon (Boise St.) 40 (5.13), BP (26), Vert (34), Broad (109), 3C (7.85), 20S (4.73), 60S (N/A)

Kyle Murphy (Rhode Island) 40 (5.30), BP (19), Vert (28), Broad (104), 3C (7.81), 20S (4.68), 60S (N/A)

Netane Muti (Fresno St.) 40 (N/A), BP (44), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Lucas Niang (TCU) 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Mike Onwenu (Michigan) 40 (N/A), BP (26), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Matt Peart (Connecticut) 40 (5.06), BP (26), Vert (30), Broad (113), 3C (8.01), 20S (4.92), 60S (N/A)

Tyre Phillips (Mississippi St.) 40 (5.37), BP (22), Vert (25), Broad (93), 3C (8.17), 20S (5.11), 60S (N/A)

Danny Pinter (Ball St.) 40 (4.91), BP (24), Vert (29.5), Broad (110), 3C (7.76), 20S (4.62), 60S (N/A)

Cesar Ruiz (Michigan) 40 (5.08), BP (28), Vert (33), Broad (113), 3C (7.91), 20S (4.64), 60S (N/A)

Jon Runyan (Michigan) 40 (5.08), BP (24), Vert (30.5), Broad (107), 3C (7.57), 20S (4.69), 60S (N/A)

John Simpson (Clemson) 40 (5.24), BP (34), Vert (30), Broad (107), 3C (8.03), 20S (4.87), 60S (N/A)

Terrance Steele (Texas Tech) 40 (5.03), BP (27), Vert (27.5), Broad (106), 3C (N/A), 20S (5.08), 60S (N/A)

Logan Stenberg (Kentucky) 40 (5.30), BP (N/A), Vert (26), Broad (104), 3C (8.00), 20S (4.83), 60S (N/A)

Simon Stepaniak (Indiana) 40 (N/A), BP (37), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Alex Taylor (South Carolina St.) 40 (5.09), BP (21), Vert (25), Broad (116), 3C (7.77), 20S (4.79), 60S (N/A)

Andrew Thomas (Georgia) 40 (5.22), BP (21), Vert (30.5), Broad (109), 3C (7.58), 20S (4.66), 60S (N/A)

Calvin Throckmorton (Oregon) 40 (5.57), BP (23), Vert (27), Broad (97), 3C (8.07), 20S (4.98), 60S (N/A)

Prince Tega Wanogho (Auburn) 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Darryl Williams (Mississippi St.) 40 (5.23), BP (23), Vert (25.5), Broad (102), 3C (7.88), 20S (4.76), 60S (N/A)

Jedrick Wills (Alabama) 40 (5.05), BP (N/A), Vert (34.5), Broad (113), 3C (N/A), 20S (4.84), 60S (N/A)

Isaiah Wilson (Georgia) 40 (5.32), BP (26), Vert (29), Broad (110), 3C (8.26), 20S (5.07), 60S (N/A)

Tristan Wirfs (Iowa) 40 (4.85), BP (24), Vert (36.5), Broad (121), 3C (7.65), 20S (4.68), 60S (N/A)

Special Teams

Tyler Bass (Georgia Southern) 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Rodrigo Blankenship (Georgia) 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Joseph Charlton (South Carolina) 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Sterling Hofrichter (Syracuse) 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Braden Mann (Texas A&M) 40 (4.83), BP (N/A), Vert (31), Broad (111), 3C (7.03), 20S (4.13), 60S (N/A)

JJ Molson (UCLA) 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Alex Pechin (Bucknell) 40 (4.69), BP (13), Vert (34), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Arryn Siposs (Auburn) 40 (5.09), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Tommy Townsend (Florida) 40 (4.75), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Michael Turk (Arizona State) 40 (4.79), BP (25), Vert (34.5), Broad (108), 3C (N/A), 20S (4.72), 60S (N/A)

Friday Combine Recap

On a day that should've been all about the speed of this year's running backs, it was a pair of offensive linemen who impressed scouts most.

Iowa's Tristan Wirfs ran a 4.85 in the 40-yard dash before obliterating the vertical and broad jump, posting measurements beyond what wideouts CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy were able to muster.

Yet, the most incredible event of the day belonged to Louisville alum Mekhi Becton, who ran a 5.10 in the 40-yard dash. That's not eye-popping at first glance until you realize Becton measures 6'7”, 364 pounds.

Beyond Wirfs and Becton, AJ Dillon posted the highest vertical of any running back at 41 inches, which is more notable given he weighed the most of any tailback in his class (247 lbs).

J.K. Dobbins, who is expected to become one of the first running backs off the board when the NFL draft kicks off in April, declined to participate in most events Friday. The Ohio State product chose only to do the bench press, tying for the fourth-most with 23 reps.