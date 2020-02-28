NFL Combine 2020 Results: Jonathan Taylor, Tristan Wirfs Among Friday Standouts

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

With the quarterbacks out of the way, the NFL Scouting Combine belonged to offensive linemen, running backs and special teams athletes Friday.

Lucas Oil Stadium was, for a day, the fastest place in Indiana, just edging out Indianapolis Motor Speedway, thanks to a furious burst of tailbacks demolishing the 40-yard dash. As much as the runners were the headliners, plenty of other players became household names with impressive performances. Friday's winners included college stars like Jonathan Taylor and AJ Dillon and lesser-knowns like Tristan Wirfs and Mekhi Becton.

After the quarterbacks completed their events on the field Thursday, there may not be a more crucial group of draft prospects left than those who participated in Friday's procedures.

Here's a recap of Day 2 at the combine.

40-Yard Dash

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin: 4.39 seconds

Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State: 4.41 seconds

Raymond Calais, Louisiana-Lafayette: 4.42 seconds

Anthony McFarland, Maryland: 4.44 seconds

Cam Akers, Florida State: 4.47 seconds

Offensive Line

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa: 4.85 seconds

Danny Pinter, Ball State: 4.91 seconds

Ezra Cleveland, Boise State: 4.93 seconds

Jack Driscoll, Auburn: 5.02 seconds

Terence Steele, Texas Tech: 5.03 seconds

Special Teams

Alex Pechin, Bucknell: 4.69 seconds

Tommy Townsend, Florida: 4.75 seconds

Michael Turk, Arizona State: 4.79 seconds

Braden Mann, Texas A&M: 4.83 seconds

Arryn Siposs, Auburn: 5.09 seconds

AJ Dillon

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The tailback out of Boston College has long been pegged as a future NFL star and showed off as much Friday—just not in the ways many would expect.

After measuring at 6'0", 247 pounds, Dillon recorded a respectable 4.53 in the 40-yard dash before wowing scouts with his vertical and broad jump. The heaviest running back at the combine had the best vertical jump of his position group, measuring at 41 inches with a broad jump of 131 inches that also led his class.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has Dillon as the 10th-best running back in the draft and pegged him as the most powerful player at his position.

That may be changing fairly quickly after Friday's showing.

Dillon spent three seasons at B.C., rushing for at least 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns each year. The Eagles didn't have as much success with Dillon in their backfield as they would've liked, but it's not a stretch to think an NFL team will be able correct that.

As far as mid-round picks go, Dillon established himself as someone worth reaching for come April.

Tristan Wirfs

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Heading into the combine, Miller had Jedrick Wills Jr. as the top offensive lineman available. The Alabama product might not hold on to that title much longer.

Wirfs out of Iowa put on an as much of an epic performance as one can have at the combine. Measuring 6'5", 320 pounds, the Hawkeye led his peers in the 40-yard dash by six one-hundredths of a second, and that wasn't even the most impressive part of his day.

Wirfs posted a 36.5-inch vertical and a 121-inch broad jump. His vertical is better than that of wideouts Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb, who are expected to be the top two players taken at their position. Any hope that Wirfs would make it past the second round is nonexistent at this point. Whether he makes it past the first 10 picks is now up for debate.

Offensive linemen don't make for the most exciting first-rounders, but there's no question any team would be thrilled to land Wirfs. Friday only solidified that notion.