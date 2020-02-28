Video: Jonathan Taylor Runs 4.39-Second 40-Yard Dash, Best Among RBs at Combine

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Jonathan Taylor is officially the fastest running back at the NFL combine—at least in the 40-yard dash, that is.

The former Wisconsin tailback paced the field with a confirmed 4.39 to finish atop the leaderboard. He had unofficially clocked in at 4.41.

Taylor, 21, won the Doak Walker Award as college football's best rusher in both 2018 and 2019 and was named unanimous first-team All-American in both seasons as well. He finished his career as a Badger with 6,174 yards rushing and 50 touchdowns in three seasons in Madison.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller big board currently has Taylor as his 42nd overall prospect in the draft and the fourth-best running back in the class.

Darrynton Evans of Appalachian State logged the second-fastest 40-yard dash time at 4.41, and Raymond Calais of Louisiana-Lafayette logged a 4.42 while Maryland's Anthony McFarland came in third with a 4.44 sprint.

Of Miller's top three running backs in the draft, D'Andre Swift of Georgia ran a 4.48 and LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire clocked a 4.60.

Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins, who Miller has ranked as the second-best running back, decided not to participate in the event.