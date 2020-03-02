NFL Draft Prospects Who Wish They Had a Do-Over at the Scouting Combine

1 of 9

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Heading into the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, the big boards of most draftniks at the quarterback position looked a lot like Matt Miller's here at Bleacher Report—LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert of Oregon and Jordan Love as the top four (in that order).

All four could easily be drafted in the first half of Round 1.

The final spot in the top five, however, was up for grabs. Waiting for a prospect to rise up with a good workout and claim it.

Georgia's Jake Fromm didn't help his chances even a little.

Things got off to a rough start when Fromm's hand was measured at 8⅞ inches—small for NFL standards and under the 9-inch threshold many teams cite as the minimum acceptable size. As Joe Vitale wrote for UGA Wire, Fromm dismissed the notion that his hands are too small to have success at the professional level.

"It's an eighth of an inch away from being the desired nine inches, no big deal," Fromm said. "The same hands that went to three SEC championships, Rose Bowl, national championship and some Sugar Bowls. I think it's played plenty of football and done well enough so far."

The bigger problem is the right arm that played in all those games. As most expected, Fromm showed off good accuracy on short and intermediate throws. But Fromm didn't do anything to alleviate worries about his arm strength when he misfired on a number of deep throws.

It wasn't a shocking development by any stretch, but watching Fromm work out alongside players with bigger arms like Herbert and Washington's Jacob Eason only served to highlight the fact that Fromm's arm strength is average at best.