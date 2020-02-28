OT Mekhi Becton Measures 17% Body Fat, Runs 5.1 40-Yard Dash Weighing 364 Pounds

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton further boosted his status as perhaps the most physically impressive prospect at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Becton has just 17 percent body fat despite being the biggest player at the combine at 6'7" and 364 pounds.

Additionally, Becton ran the 40-yard dash in 5.11 seconds unofficially, which is highly impressive for a man his size:

ESPN's Field Yates noted that Becton had a 10-yard split of 1.80 seconds.

The Virginia native was a starting offensive tackle in each of his three seasons at Louisville, and as a junior in 2019, he was named a first-team All-ACC selection. Becton also won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, the league's top honor for an O-lineman, last season.

While the 2020 draft class isn't necessarily considered a great one for offensive linemen, especially at the top of the first round, Becton is widely viewed as one of the best players available at his position.

On his latest big board, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Becton as the No. 22 overall player in the class and the No. 3 offensive tackle behind Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr. and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs.

Also, in his most recent mock draft, Miller projected that the Arizona Cardinals will take Becton eighth overall to be quarterback Kyler Murray's blindside protector.

Becton has experience blocking for a mobile quarterback, as he protected current Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson during his last season at Louisville in 2017.

Since arguably no player at the combine possesses the same combination of size and athleticism as Becton, it is possible that he is shooting up draft boards by virtue of his performance in Indianapolis.