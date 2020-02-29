Everton vs. Manchester United: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United travel to Everton on Sunday in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

The Red Devils are on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, and the January signing of Bruno Fernandes has reaped early dividends.

Everton lost their last league game 3-2 at Arsenal, but the Toffees have taken huge strides in their performances since Carlo Ancelotti's appointment in December.

Time: 2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET

Date: Sunday, March 1

TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (USA)

Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports App

Odds: Everton: 3-2, United: 37-20, draw: 47-20 (via Caesars Palace)

Preview

United's chase for the top-four is heating up, and with only 11 games remaining, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team can afford few slips from here onwards.

Last term, United finally reached the top-four on March 2, only to then win just two of their last nine league matches, finishing sixth. Solskjaer's men visited Everton in the middle of the poor run, and the Goodison club won 4-0 against a lacklustre United.

Fast forward 12 months on, and Solskjaer has highlighted the loss at Everton as the "lowest" moment of his 14-month tenure.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

According to Liam Grace of Sky Sports, the Norwegian explained on Thursday his feelings after United's collapse at Everton last season:

"That was the lowest I have been. I think you all know that and remember that. It was a capitulation. We had nothing about us.

"Everything that we didn't want to see, we saw in that game. Against Everton at home, they are hard to play against with the two strikers up front and they get players into the box.

"I'm 100 per cent sure we will put in a better performance this time."

United have remained inconsistent, but the arrival of Fernandes from Sporting CP has quickly lifted the Red Devils' confidence.

Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves gave Fernandes a glowing assessment after United beat Club Brugge 5-0 on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League:

Ancelotti has breathed new life into Everton after returning to English football from Serie A. The former Chelsea manager, who won the Premier League in 2009-10, has injected a toughness into his new side.

The Toffees were unbeaten in five games in all competitions before the recent 3-2 loss at Arsenal, and the Italian's experience has been evident in his tactics.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in the best form of his career, with the striker rewarding Ancelotti for the faith shown in his ability.

The 22-year-old has scored 12 Premier League goals this term. He's currently one of the form strikers in the top-flight, per Fantasy Premier League.

Much will depend on Everton's ambitions on Sunday. The team are comfortable in 11th after a worrying start to the campaign, and they're now 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

United's performances have lacked discipline for months, leading to defeats against weaker opponents, but they must collect three points on Merseyside if they have ambitions of playing UEFA Champions League football next season.