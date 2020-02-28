Trent Williams Trade Rumors: No NFL Teams Have Contacted Redskins About Star OT

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins may not be in a hurry to trade Trent Williams, who doesn't seem to be generating much interest around the league anyway.

Per NFL Network's Michael Silver, no teams have contacted the Redskins about possibly trading for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera sounds optimistic about the possibility of working things out with Williams.

"We're working through the details," Rivera told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "We're in a good place, a good conversation and we're going to go from there."

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Williams has communicated to the team that he wants a new contract or to be traded.

Williams missed the entire 2019 season due to his demand to be traded or released stemming from a dispute with the organization over its handling of a cancerous growth on his head that the team first discovered in 2013 and was removed last offseason.

The Redskins reinstated Williams to their roster on Oct. 30, but he was placed on the non-football injury list one week later after being unable to pass a physical due to discomfort with his helmet.

Williams, 31, is set to earn $12.5 million in the final year of his contract next season. He has spent his entire career with the Redskins since being drafted No. 4 overall in 2010 and has started 119 of 120 games he's played.