CBB Coaches Who Could Make the NBA Jump

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

John Beilein's recent resignation after less than a full season as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers underscores just how difficult it is for even the most well-respected college basketball coaches to make the jump to the NBA.

Beilein, whose 12 seasons at Michigan included two trips to the Division I men's national championship game and two Big Ten tournament titles, had rebuffed interest from NBA teams for years before taking the Cavs job last spring. He struggled to connect with the players and quickly lost the locker room, leading to a disappointing early departure.

The track record of college coaches finding success in the NBA is mixed.

Butler's Brad Stevens (Boston Celtics) and Florida's Billy Donovan (Oklahoma City Thunder) have acquitted themselves quite well since making the jump in recent years. Meanwhile, former Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg was fired in December 2018 after three-plus underwhelming seasons with the Chicago Bulls, returning to the college ranks in 2019 as the head coach at Nebraska.

Hiring a college coach is a risky strategy for NBA teams, but there's no reason to believe they will stop trying to lure big names away from the amateur ranks. We'll highlight a few options here.