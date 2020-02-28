Report: NFL, NFLPA Project Team Salary Cap to Jump to Roughly $200M in 2020

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The National Football League and the NFL Players Association are reportedly expecting a salary cap of around $200 million for the 2020 season ahead of a final vote to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the update Friday and noted the projected $11.8 million increase from 2019 could be a little higher if the CBA is agreed upon before the cap figure is finalized. "Bigger jumps" are forecasted starting in 2021, per Pelissero.

NFL owners approved terms of the 10-year CBA deal last week. The 32 team representatives for the Players Association narrowly voted in favor (17-14-1) of sending the terms to the full union for review, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. If more than 50 percent of the players approve, the agreement is complete.

Eric Winston, the union president and a former NFL offensive tackle, said Wednesday there's no rush to schedule the final vote despite an opportunity to complete the deal before the new league year gets underway March 18.

"The one thing we're not doing is rushing through this thing," Winston told reporters. "Every 'I' will be dotted and every 'T' will he crossed. And when it happens, it happens."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman are among the high-profile team reps who voted no on the proposed agreement.

Here's a look at some of the bullet points from the proposed CBA set for the players' vote:

NFL option to expand regular season to 17 games starting in 2021.

An extra playoff team from each conference (seven apiece).

Player revenue increasing from 47 percent in 2020 up to as high as 48.8 percent.

Increased minimum salaries, which will reach $1 million by 2029.

Decreased testing and penalties for marijuana.

Reduced number of padded practices.

Increased roster sizes (46 to 48 on game day).

Stiffer penalties and higher fines for holdouts.

The current CBA runs through the 2020 season, but the sides are trying to finalize the new deal now to avoid the potential of a lockout or strike next offseason.

For now, it's business as usual with teams having around $12 million extra to spend compared to last year.