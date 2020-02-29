Ranking 2019 Non-Playoff Teams Most Likely to Reach 2020 MLB Postseason

1 of 11

Last Year's Playoff Teams

Among the 10 teams that reached the playoffs last year, the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers all look like safe bets to be playing in October once again in 2020.

The Minnesota Twins remain the team to beat in an improving AL Central, while the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics remain in the conversation despite small-market limitations.

The NL Central will be wide-open once again, with the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers more than capable of punching their tickets to the playoffs for the second straight year.

The biggest question mark among last year's playoff teams might be the defending champion Washington Nationals after they lost Anthony Rendon in free agency. The pitching staff is still loaded, but the NL East is loaded, and they sneaked into the playoffs a year ago with a wild-card berth.

The Non-Contenders

A handful of teams are clear non-contenders heading into 2020.

The Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates are all rebuilding and will likely be jockeying for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft as the season comes to a close.

The Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners also belong in the also-ran category, though they are not as far removed from relevance and not quite all-in on the idea of rebuilding yet.

That leaves the Toronto Blue Jays and the Arizona Diamondbacks, the two toughest omissions from our list.

The Blue Jays improved significantly on the pitching side of things with the additions of Hyun-Jin Ryu, Tanner Roark, Chase Anderson and Shun Yamaguchi, and top prospect Nate Pearson will debut at some point in 2020.

The D-backs made a surprise late push last year to finish with 85 wins, and they have some good young talent in place at the MLB level, with plenty more on the way from an improved farm system.

Consider the D-backs the No. 11 team and the Blue Jays No. 12 in the following rankings.