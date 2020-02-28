F1 Pre-Season Testing 2020: Friday Times and Analysis from Barcelona

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 28: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Renault Sport Formula One Team RS20 on track during Day Three of F1 Winter Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 28, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Renault's Daniel Ricciardo set the pace in Friday's morning session on the final day of testing for the 2020 Formula One season.

He set a time of one minute, 16.276 seconds at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton were his closest rivals.

                

Morning Session Recap

Here are the times from the session:

The track was busy early on as all 10 drivers were quick to exit their garages, and Carlos Sainz raised a few eyebrows when he set a 1:17.508 in his McLaren on hard tyres, a time he quickly set about improving on.

He improved further still after swapping to medium tyres.

Kimi Raikkonen was the first driver to encounter some difficulties when his Alfa Romeo went for a spin:

Alexander Albon found himself in the gravel later on after a similar incident:

Sergio Perez eventually replaced Sainz atop the timesheets in his Racing Point before Leclerc went top with an hour remaining.

Ricciardo beat his time around 20 minutes later.

Not for the first time in testing, Hamilton led the way in the number of laps completed, with 89. Romain Grosjean of Haas came close to rivalling him with 86.

Perez and Williams' George Russell recorded the lowest number with 43 apiece.  

