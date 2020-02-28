Mikel Arteta: Arsenal UEL Exit 'Hurts Big Time,' EPL Top 4 Will Be 'Very Hard'

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal's chances of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League are in serious doubt after the Gunners were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League by Olympiacos on Thursday.

Arsenal had won the away leg of their last-32 tie 1-0, but they slipped to a 2-1 defeat after extra time at home in the second leg to go out on away goals.

Arteta said:

"It hurts, big time. We had a lot of hope in this competition. It was a great way for us to be able to go to Europe, and it is a very beautiful competition to try to win.

"I think we did a lot of positive things in the game. I think we created enough chances to win the game, but if you concede two set pieces again in a tie like this, then you put yourself in big trouble."

The Spaniard poured cold water on the Gunners' chances of finishing in the Premier League's top four, too.

Per Goal's Sacha Pisani, when asked about their prospect of doing so, he said it will be "very hard because looking at the table we're still far from the objectives that we all have, but we've been far all season from it and we have to keep fighting."

The coach said he wants to see a reaction from the dressing room in the remaining months of the season and added: "I just want to concentrate now on lifting those players and getting back the belief, and convince them that there is still a lot to play for, and move on."

Having secured an away goal in Greece, the Gunners should have been capable of progressing comfortably at the Emirates Stadium.

However, they were taken to extra time on Thursday after losing 1-0 in 90 minutes to Pape Abou Cisse's header seven minutes into the second half (U.S. only):

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang thought he'd secured a winner in the tie with a bicycle kick in the 113th minute (U.S. only):

However, with one minute of extra time remaining, Youssef El-Arabi poked home Giorgos Masouras' cross to fire Olympiacos through (U.S., UK only respectively):

Aubameyang had another chance to win the tie for Arsenal in the third minute of added time, but he fired wide from just eight yards.

Sports journalist Uche Amako criticised Arsenal's players for their performance:

The Guardian's Nick Ames suggested Arteta may have got his selection wrong on the night, despite arguably naming his strongest XI:

It was only the second defeat Arsenal have suffered in 13 matches under Arteta since he took charge in December. Of the remaining 11 games, they've won six and drawn five.

According to Opta statistician Orbinho, in Arteta's first 12 matches in charge the team conceded fewer goals and shots per game than they did under Unai Emery this season.

However, Arsenal's expected goals against values reveal they've given opponents better chances to score under Arteta than Emery, and they've been fortunate not to have conceded more than they have either because of wasteful finishing from their opponents or saves from Bernd Leno.

Arteta inherited a team that had won just once in their previous 13 matches, and in the same number of games in charge he's picked up significantly more victories.

It will take him time to transform the Gunners' fortunes via work on the training ground and in the transfer market.

This season, Arsenal are seven points behind fourth-place Chelsea in the Premier League with 11 matches remaining. Fifth might suffice to qualify for the Champions League, though, because of Manchester City's European ban, in which case the Gunners need to make up a gap of four points on Manchester United.