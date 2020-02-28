Fantasy Football 2020: Notable Rookies to Watch During Combine

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is still underway, and the 2020 draft is roughly two months out. While it may seem a bit silly to be evaluating rookie fantasy prospects this early in the offseason, fantasy football is serious business.

Getting acquainted with top fantasy rookies now can provide an edge to serious fantasy footballers—especially those in dynasty leagues, where drafting a first-year player can impact the next half-decade of a fantasy run.

Fans who watched the quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers work out on Thursday night, for example, got a firsthand look at incoming receiver Henry Ruggs III.

The former Alabama standout might not jump out to fantasy managers based on statistics alone—he had 746 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. However, his blazing 40-yard dash time should have plenty of managers looking to see where he lands on draft day.

Likewise, Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam ran an eye-catching 40 on Thursday evening. Doing so could put him on the radar of fantasy managers who might otherwise have missed him entirely.

Okwuegbunam produced just 26 receptions for 306 yards and six touchdowns this past season. He was compared favorably to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, however, by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein.



Andrews, as fantasy enthusiasts well know, was a third-round draft pick in 2018 and a Pro Bowler this past season. Consider Okwuegbunam a similar tight end fantasy sleeper.

Friday is the next big combine day for fantasy managers, as running backs will be on the field for individual and positional drills. One of the top rookie running back prospects, Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins, may not be a full participant in those drills.

According to Dobbins, he is still dealing with an ankle injury suffered against Clemson during the College Football Playoff.

"If I'm not 100 percent, I don't want to go out there and not show my full potential," he said, per Marcus Hartman of the Dayton Daily News.

Fans may instead have to wait until Ohio State's pro day—scheduled for March 25—to watch Dobbins in a full workout. It will be worth keeping an eye on Dobbins during any drills he does participate in, however. After compiling more than 2,000 rushing yards in 2019, he projects as a back who can carry a heavy load in Year 1. That alone should make him draftable in most fantasy formats.

Another back to watch on Friday is Boston College's A.J. Dillon. While not widely considered a first-round option like Dobbins or Georgia's D'Andre Swift, Dillon is an intriguing prospect because of his size. He weighed in at the combine at 6'0" and 247 pounds.

Dillon rushed for 1,685 yards and 5.3 yards per carry in 2019. Handling a big early workload shouldn't be an issue for him. However, he could push himself into draftable fantasy position by showcasing some speed and agility on Friday.

"He's a good one-cut runner with below-average wiggle but natural power to create yards after contact. Dillon will find more space as he faces fewer loaded boxes as a pro, but dropping weight and adding quickness could be the difference between a future as a committee back or starter," Zierlein wrote.

If Dillon can show enough quickness and change-of-direction ability, he too could be a fantasy draft sleeper.

Fantasy managers should also keep an eye on LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Tigers standout rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019, while also catching 55 passes for 453 yards and another score.

Teams may view him as more than just a running back at the next level.

According to NFL.com, Edwards-Helaire was one of 46 players asked to work out at a second position at the combine. He was asked to participate in wide receiver drills as well. In addition, he has been one of the more impressive personalities at the combine thus far.

With a strong workout, Edwards-Helaire could become a top choice on some draft boards and an early starter in the NFL.