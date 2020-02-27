Yankees News: Luis Severino Undergoes Tommy John Surgery; Has Bone Chip Removed

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino underwent Tommy John surgery Thursday in New York City that also saw Dr. David Altchek remove a bone chip in his throwing elbow, the club announced.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman relayed Tuesday that Severino needed Tommy John:

Severino then released a statement, confirming that he will miss all of 2020:

