Yankees News: Luis Severino Undergoes Tommy John Surgery; Has Bone Chip Removed

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 28, 2020

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino leaves the game against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series in New York. Severino needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2020 season, another setback for the two-time All-Star and the rotation of the AL East favorites. “His plan is to have it done as soon as possible,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino underwent Tommy John surgery Thursday in New York City that also saw Dr. David Altchek remove a bone chip in his throwing elbow, the club announced.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman relayed Tuesday that Severino needed Tommy John:

Severino then released a statement, confirming that he will miss all of 2020:

