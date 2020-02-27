Report: Randy Moss' Son Thaddeus to Undergo Surgery for Foot Injury

Joseph Zucker
February 27, 2020
Thaddeus Moss #TE10 of LSU
LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss will undergo surgery after suffering a fracture in his right foot, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Moss, the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss, caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers in 2019.

The junior pass-catcher doesn't have a strong body of work from college. He had a limited role in his first season at North Carolina State in 2016 and then sat out 2017 to satisfy the NCAA's transfer requirements. LSU then redshirt him in 2018.

Moss struck while the iron was hot, though. He had 14 receptions for 135 yards and two scores in the Tigers' College Football Playoff victories. His draft stock would probably have never been higher, especially with LSU's offense likely to go backward in 2020 without Joe Burrow.

In his most recent big board, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Moss as the sixth-best tight end and listed him as having the "best hands" at the position.

Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks in his recovery, Moss should be ready for the start of the 2020 season.

The concern from the perspective of NFL teams is that a foot injury forced him to redshirt two years ago.

Even though his surgery is on a different foot, NFL executives will likely take it under consideration when they build out their boards and make their decisions on draft night this spring.

