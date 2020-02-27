Trent Williams Reportedly Informs Redskins He Wants New Contract or Trade

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Washington's Trent Williams is not entering free agency when the new league year begins next month, but the 31-year-old left tackle could still be on the move.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo provided a lengthy update on Williams' ongoing saga with the Redskins from the NFL combine in Indianapolis, noting that Williams has communicated to the organization that he either wants a restructured contract or a trade:

The seven-time Pro Bowler did not play at all in 2019.

Williams held out from Washington throughout the preseason and the early part of the regular season but reported to the team in late October. Though, NBC Sports' JP Finlay reported that Williams still had "no intention of playing."

"Williams had to report this season to prevent his contract from tolling," NFL Network's Kevin Patra relayed at the time. "NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted that the left tackle is due $5.824 million in base salary for the rest of 2019 (plus $15,624 for each game he's active). Williams will have one year left on his contract for $12.5 million in 2020."

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported in June that Williams' holdout was not "financial at all" with Williams telling teammates of his demand for a trade or release and "vowed not to play for them."

In April, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport disclosed that Williams had undergone a procedure to remove a "growth or tumor on his head that had doctors worried it was malignant." It proved to be cancerous, and the 2010 fourth overall pick was upset over how Washington's medical personnel handled the situation—leading to his holdout.

That did not change once he reported in October, with Williams holding nothing back while meeting with the media after reporting to the team:

However, Garafolo's update on Thursday is significant because Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reported just last week that Williams was planning to stay in Washington because of newly hired head coach Ron Rivera:

It seems now Williams' commitment to giving Washington's new regime a try is contingent upon getting paid what he feels he deserves.