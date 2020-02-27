Undertaker Returns, Wins 1st-Ever Tuwaiq Trophy at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, where he eliminated AJ Styles to win a six-man gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy.

The Deadman entered the match last as a replacement for Rey Mysterio after Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attacked Mysterio backstage:

R-Truth had an impressive run in the match, as he entered first and eliminated Lashley, Andrade and Rowan, but he took a beating in the process and was forced to tap out by Styles, who thought he had the match in the bag until The Phenom appeared.

Styles protested Taker's involvement, but all it took was one chokeslam for The Deadman to score the victory.

Prior to Styles' loss, Saudi Arabia had been kind to The OC, as Gallows and Anderson beat The Viking Raiders on the pre-show after previously winning a Tag Team Turmoil match at Crown Jewel last year to secure the WWE Tag Team World Cup.

The Phenomenal One has been quite brazen on Raw since returning from a shoulder injury he suffered in the Royal Rumble match. In a recent promo, he claimed to be on par with the greatest WWE Superstars of all time and said he aimed to prove it at WrestleMania.

Styles and the rest of The OC also attacked Aleister Black on the go-home episode of Raw prior to Super ShowDown, which further spoke to AJ's self-important attitude.

There has been speculation in recent weeks of a match between The Undertaker and Styles at WrestleMania, and Super ShowDown may have marked the start of their feud.

If the plan is for The Phenomenal One to beat Taker on The Grandest Stage of Them All, then having The Undertaker win Thursday was a sensible booking decision.

Perhaps Black and Mysterio could get involved as well in the form of Styles, Gallows and Anderson against The Undertaker, Black and Mysterio in a six-man tag team match in an effort to get over multiple stars in one match.

Whatever the case, it looks as though the stage is set for The Undertaker to return to action at WrestleMania after not appearing on the show last year.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).