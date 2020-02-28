Bournemouth vs. Chelsea: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea will attempt to stabilise their fluctuating Premier League form on Saturday when they visit Bournemouth.

The Blues are clinging to fourth after just one win in their last five, with the chasing pack driving towards the UEFA Champions League qualification places.

Bournemouth are experiencing one of their most challenging campaigns since their 2009 Premier League promotion, and the Cherries are only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Time: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

Date: Saturday, Feb. 29

TV: Sky Sports 1 (UK), NBCSN (USA)

Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports App

Odds: Bournemouth: 19-5, Chelsea: 71-100, draw: 57-20 (via Caesars Palace)

Preview

Chelsea's 3-0 first-leg disappointment against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League wasn't the perfect way to prepare for their next match, with Frank Lampard's men heading to the south coast.

The Blues' defensive problems reared up again on Tuesday, and the Bundesliga champions showed how to take advantage of Lampard's inexperienced players.

Chelsea's early season form was promising. However, they're now 13th in the latest Premier League form guide over the past five matches, per Transfermarkt.

Lampard has appeared agitated in his press conferences, fielding questions about his declining side, but a trip to Bournemouth might allow Chelsea the opportunity to find their rhythm again.

Eddie Howe's team have lost the fearlessness they've shown in previous campaigns. However, they have earned one point more than Chelsea in the last five.

With the games running out before the end of the season, the Cherries must find a way of putting together a run to ensure their Premier League survival.

Bournemouth shocked Chelsea during their visit to Stamford Bridge on December 14, collecting a 1-0 victory in west London.

Howe will hope his men can repeat this feat at home against a Blues team on the brink of a performance crisis.

Chelsea could be without Tammy Abraham due to a troublesome ankle injury after the England international suffered a problem during the warm-down following the defeat to Bayern. The 22-year-old has battled against knocks in a bid to sustain full fitness in recent weeks.

Abraham was key to Chelsea's early success this term. The player's 13 Premier League goals have been vital to Lampard.

Bournemouth have lost 15 league games this season, and Chelsea will wish their next opponents don't suddenly click into form at the Vitality Stadium.