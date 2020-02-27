2020 NFL Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Elite Stars on Market

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing, which means decision-makers from all 32 franchises are in the same place at the same time. They're also in the same location as most high-profile player agents, which means that, legal or not, tampering is taking place.

Unsurprisingly, the combine has become a breeding ground for free-agency rumors, though all must be taken with some skepticism. This is smokescreen season, and some of the rumors coming out of Indianapolis are undoubtedly there to serve teams, players or agents ahead of the open market.

Here, we'll examine some of the latest free-agency buzz.

Several Teams Interested in Tom Brady

Though he may no longer be the most elite quarterback in the NFL, New England Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady is unquestionably the biggest name headed to market.

While the 42-year-old isn't going to be a long-term answer for any team, he could be the perfect temporary option for one with Super Bowl aspirations—much like Peyton Manning was in his stint with the Denver Broncos.

According to NFL Network's Michael Giardi, the Tennessee Titans, Oakland Raiders and New York Giants could be among the interested teams:

While the Giants and Raiders don't make a ton of sense—New York drafted Daniel Jones last year, and the Raiders are a few steps behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West—the Titans are a realistic possibility.

Former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrable is Tennessee's head coach, and the Titans aren't far off from being a title contender. They reached the AFC title game with Ryan Tannehill under center. One would assume they could do the same with Brady.

Still, New England does seem like the best option for the six-time Super Bowl champ, assuming it is willing to go out and get Brady some offensive help.

With a healthy offensive line, a pass-catching tight end and perhaps a deep-threat receiver, New England can be right back in the Super Bowl conversation.

Prediction: Brady re-signs with New England on a two-year deal.

Colts Interested in Philip Rivers

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Brady isn't the only notable quarterback headed to free agency. The Los Angeles Chargers have already announced they are moving on from Philip Rivers, meaning he will be available when the market opens on March 18.

Among the teams interested in the 38-year-old are the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

"There are many, many people who think Philip Rivers is going to ultimately end up as a member of the Colts," he said on NFL Network.

Rapoport also mentioned the Raiders as a landing spot for Rivers, which makes some sense given his familiarity with the division.

However, Indianapolis would give Rivers a completely fresh start and an opportunity to play behind one of the best offensive lines in football. While the Colts have Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, they are not committed to him long-term.

Don't be surprised if Rivers turns out to be option No. 1 for Indianapolis in March.

Prediction: Colts sign Rivers to a two-year deal.

Jets Interested in Re-Signing Robby Anderson

The New York Jets have a need for a No. 1 wide receiver. However, this doesn't mean they're going to let go of the complementary receivers they currently have.

According to Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline, the Jets plan "to make a push" to retain speedy deep threat Robby Anderson.

While Anderson never became a go-to target for young quarterback Sam Darnold, he has given the strong-armed signal-caller a lethal downfield target. Keeping him makes a lot of sense as long as it doesn't prevent New York from landing that true No. 1 guy.

Anderson's potential price tag, though, could force the Jets to seek their new top receiver in the draft rather than free agency.

According to The Athletic's Connor Hughes, Anderson could get up to $15 million per year in free agency. If the Jets are willing to go that high, it could take them out of the market for a guy like Amari Cooper or A.J. Green.

Fortunately, the Jets are armed with the 11th pick in the draft, and this year's receiver class is deep. If New York can snag a prospect like Alabama's Jerry Jeudy or Clemson's Tee Higgins in the first round, the ensuing rookie deal will make a hefty contract for Anderson manageable.

Giving Darnold the proper supporting cast must be the top goal for the Jets this offseason. With this in mind, it won't be a shock to see them spend big to keep Anderson.

Prediction: Anderson signs a four-year deal with New York.