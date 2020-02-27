F1 Pre-Season Testing 2020: Thursday Times and Analysis from Barcelona

Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel recorded Ferrari's fastest time so far in Formula One 2020 pre-season testing when he led the timesheets after the morning session of Day 2 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

The second week of testing resumed in Catalonia, where Vettel was one of several drivers to spin off the track on Thursday. That didn't prevent him clocking a fastest time of one minute, 16.841 seconds, though.

Racing Point's Lance Stroll and Williams driver Nicholas Latifi finished second and third, respectively.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen finished fifth and was just short of nine-tenths of a second slower than Vettel, with the Dutchman having been one of those who skidded on to the gravel.

Mercedes were the dominant outfit in the first week of testing but haven't looked quite as promising in Week 2, with Valtteri Bottas finishing sixth and more than a second off the leading pace.

The official Formula One Twitter account posted the times from Thursday's morning session, when Vettel also led in laps completed (48):

Thursday Morning Recap

Overnight rain caused disruption on Thursday when even the most respected drivers in the field had trouble keeping their cars on the track.

Most drivers venturing out early in the session opted for intermediate tyres. Driving was hindered as a result, and it was only towards the end of this portion of testing that the times started to drop down to normal levels.

Vettel was responsible for a red flag with around 30 minutes remaining when he spun off the track at Turn 5 after losing his rear end:

It turned out well for the German as his SF1000 knocked Stroll off the top of the timesheets soon after returning to the track with a new fastest time of 1:17.093.

Vettel made the switch to C5 tyres—the softest available—and immediately improved his time by breaking the 1:17 mark for the first time in pre-season testing.

Stroll deserved credit for keeping the RP20 in contention at the top of the leaderboard despite recording the second-fewest laps of any driver in the session, per Autosport Live:

Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi saw his morning round ended when he hit the barriers at Turn 4 and broke part of his rear wing, though AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was still the slowest of the bunch in 10th.

Renault's Esteban Ocon showed some signs of struggling to navigate the wet track in his R.S.20, while Verstappen spun off at Turn 5 earlier in the session:

Autosport's Luke Smith nodded to Verstappen's pre-season testing concerns thus far:

Bottas got in 47 useful laps but used a decent chunk of his time practicing pit exits, a sign of the impact the wet conditions had on driver tactics.

Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton is set to return to the track for testing in what promises to be a more exciting afternoon session as long as the track continues to dry up.