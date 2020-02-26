Japan's NPB to Bar Fans from Preseason Games Because of Coronavirus Concerns

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Japan's professional baseball league will play the remainder of its preseason games without letting fans into the stadiums as a way of countering the threat of coronavirus.

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) reported the news, noting the decision was made Wednesday during a meeting including representatives from the league's 12 teams. There are 72 remaining preseason games prior to the regular-season opener on March 20.

The move comes as the country's top soccer league, the J1 League, stopped play until March 15 out of fears of the virus.

Fears about coronavirus impacting sports made headlines Tuesday when Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympic Committee, suggested an outright cancelation of the 2020 Games in Tokyo is more likely than moving or postponing it if the virus is not contained in the coming months, per Stephen Wade of the Associated Press.

Pound indicated a decision may need to be made by May regarding whether the Olympics will carry on as expected.

According to CNN, there have been more than 80,000 cases of coronavirus around the world and more than 2,700 deaths.

The AP noted there have been five deaths as a result of the virus in Japan.