Joe Burrow Rumors: Bengals Believe QB 'Will Be Ready' for NFL

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Joe Burrow reportedly sold the Cincinnati Bengals on what football fans across the country already believed after his record-breaking Heisman Trophy-winning 2019.

According to Cincinnati.com's Tyler Dragon, Burrow's meeting with the Bengals "went well" on Wednesday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, leaving the team sold that the 23-year-old is a "smart guy" and "will be ready" for the NFL.

Fox19's Jeremy Rauch received a text from an anonymous Bengals staff member present for Burrow's meeting, saying, "He was impressive." The source also wrote: "Really good communicator. Had a full grasp of all the details of their offense, which was expected but good to hear."

Geoff Hobson of the Bengals official website provided even more details on the meeting:

"During the 18-minute interview session, Burrow, looking more and more like he could be the Bengals' next franchise quarterback, reportedly had an engaged give-and-take with everybody from Bengals president Mike Brown, head coach Zac Taylor, director of player personnel Duke Tobin and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. One club official not among that group said it was the best interview he had ever attended."

Burrow is widely projected to go No. 1 overall to the Bengals at the 2020 NFL draft on April 23.

Tobin disclosed Wednesday that it is "doubtful" the Bengals trade out of the top overall spot, while Burrow confirmed to reporters he would play in Cincinnati should he land there in the draft:

Cincinnati must not be concerned about Burrow's small hand size, which caused quite the stir in Indianapolis earlier this week. The Ohio native even quipped about it on Twitter:

Burrow was assured by 2019 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, who just led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years:

Burrow's hands were good enough to lead LSU to an undefeated season capped by beating the Clemson Tigers 42-25 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 13. He finished his senior campaign with 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Not to mention, it did not work out well for the last team that doubted Burrow:

The Bengals finished an NFL-worst 2-14 in 2019 and have not made the postseason in four years. More significantly, Cincinnati has not won a playoff game since Jan. 6, 1991.

The last quarterback to be selected by the Bengals in the first round was Carson Palmer, who went No. 1 overall in 2003.