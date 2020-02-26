Jennifer Lopez, Shakira's Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show Draws 1,300 FCC Complaints

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Vermont saw nothing wrong with the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

According to Ryan Wood of WFAA 8 in Dallas, viewers from 49 states issued 1,312 formal complaints to the Federal Communications Commission regarding the halftime performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Vermont was the only state without a single viewer who filed a complaint, while Texas featured the most.

"The show was not appropriate for a general audience," a person from Wyoming wrote. "It was sexually explicit and would have been considered soft porn not many years ago."

"I applaud Shakira and Jennifer Lopez for being in amazing shape and having great voices, but that show was 100 percent about sex and not even remotely family-friendly," a woman from Virginia wrote.

Wood noted the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, which famously featured a wardrobe malfunction during the performance by Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake, drew 540,000 complaints.

This was a relatively small number by comparison, with 0.00001 percent of the 102 million viewers issuing complaints.

No word on how many viewers in California complained about the San Francisco 49ers blowing a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter during their 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, however.