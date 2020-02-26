AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 26

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 26February 27, 2020
With just three days until Revolution in Chicago, All Elite Wrestling hit the TNT network airwaves with an episode of Dynamite aimed at hyping the top rivalries, matches and stars ahead of the pay-per-view extravaganza.
AEW world champion Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley had one last face-to-face ahead of their hotly anticipated title match, Kenny Omega and Pac settled their differences in a 30-minute Iron Man match and tag teams took center stage in two high-energy bouts.
Who emerged victorious and which competitors have momentum on their side ahead of Saturday's spectacular? Find out with this recap of the February 26 episode.
30-Minute Iron Man Match: Kenny Omega vs. Pac
The months-long rivalry between Kenny Omega and Pac concluded in the night's opening match, a 30-Minute Iron Man match in which the competitor who scored the most falls in the half-hour time limit would be the victor.
The first 10 minutes of the match saw Pac slow the pace and work Omega over, grounding him and softening him up for The Brutalizer. Omega fought his way back into the match and downed Pac with the Tiger Drive '98 for a quality near-fall.
The first fall came with 14:08 left in the match as Pac attacked Kenny with a steel chair, drawing the first disqualification in AEW history. The Bastard bashed Omega with the weapon, leaving the babyface prone despite a 30-second rest period.
Omega leads 1-0
Capitalizing on the battered Omega, Pac scored a pin-fall to even the match at one fall apiece.
Omega 1-1 Pac
A falcon arrow from the ring apron created a sickening thud and led to Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks checking on Omega. A dropkick from Pac sent Omega into the official and to the arena floor. The heel retrieved a table, set it up and laid his opponent out across it. He delivered a Shooting Star Press, driving Omega through the table.
A dramatic referee's count saw Omega re-enter the ring just in time to avoid a count-out loss. Pac returned to the top rope for another Black Arrow but Omega got his knees up. Recovered, Omega obliterated Pac with a V-Trigger that stunned him. A uranage folded Pac up but The Bastard kicked out with four minutes left in the bout.
Pac countered with a reverse rana and applied The Brutalizer in the center of the ring. Omega rolled into the ropes, forcing the break. Back in the center of the ring, he looked to reapply the hold but Kenny fought him off. Pac finally got it locked in.
Omega clawed his way out of the hold as the clock ticked down but Pac reapplied the hold. The clock struck zero without a clear victor. A frustrated Pac struck referee Paul Turner before Justin Roberts revealed the match would continue under sudden death rules.
Omega blasted Pac with the V-Trigger as Aubrey Edwards hit the ring. Another knee to the face earned Omega a two-count. The One-Winged Angel earned Omega the win.
After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Pac, only for Orange Cassidy to interrupt. The Bastard attacked Freshly Squeezed, leaving him lying atop the entrance ramp.
Result
Omega defeated Pac two-falls-to-one
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was...very good.
With that said, it was not quite as good as their excellent match at All Out last August, the measuring stick for their rivalry.
There were pacing issues in the middle of the match and the myriad of referee bumps were way too much for the story Omega and Pac were telling. They were unnecessary and dragged the closing moments of the match down.
Still, it was an above-average match that probably would have benefited from five less minutes and the elimination of some of the overbooking late in the contest.
Omega winning was a bit of a surprise because the presence of The Young Bucks at ringside, just days before they are scheduled to challenge Omega and Hangman Page for the tag titles, felt like the perfect opportunity to build some heat for that match.
As it is, expect Pac's loss to fuel a meaner, nastier heel that will unleash his fury on anyone in his path.
Jurassic Express vs. The Inner Circle
The Inner Circle’s Ortiz, Santana and Sammy Guevara battled The Jurassic Express’ Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Mark Stunt as the secondary rivalry between the factions continued. The heroes cut a frenetic pace early, taking the fight to the heels until a double-stomp by Guevara downed Stunt. The Inner Circle seized control of the bout heading into the commercial break.
Back from the commercial, Luchasaurus fired off an onslaught of offense, including a standing moonsault to Ortiz. A three-on-one onslaught ensued, the babyfaces punishing Guevara. Santana and Ortiz turned the tide back in the favor of the heels but Stunt broke up a close near-fall.
Luchasaurus wiped out a mass of competitors at ringside, Darby Allin provided a momentary distraction and Jungle Boy scored the win for his team with a snap rana.
Result
Jurassic Express defeated The Inner Circle
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a fun sprint of a match in which action was plentiful and the finish helped set up a rather significant midcard match between The Spanish God and Darby Allin at Revolution.
Luchasaurus continues to look like a star, Jungle Boy gets better with every passing week but it is the pint-sized Stunt that exceeds expectations every time he is in the ring, despite the massive size differential he faces on a seemingly weekly basis.
Allin, above all, continues to look like the biggest breakout star in this company not named MJF and a surefire household name if the booking trends continue.
Best Friends vs. The Butcher and The Blade
Two teams looking to move up in the tag team division squared off this week as The Best Friends’ Chuck Taylor and Trent battled The Butcher and The Blade. The match was set up a week ago when The Bunny delivered a low blow to Orange Cassidy during the tag team battle royale.
Taylor and Trent overcame an early attack by their opposition to stand tall heading into the commercial.
During the break, though, The Butcher pummeled Taylor, stomping him in the corner as the heels regained the upper-hand.
The action broke down as Trent tagged in and Cassidy and The Bunny came face-to-face in the center of the ring. Their encounter gave way to The Best Friends scoring the win over The Blade with the Strong Zero.
After the match, Schiavone spoke to the victors, who encouraged Cassidy to square off with Pac at Revolution.
Result
Best Friends defeated The Butcher and The Blade
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a match that happened.
It was also a curious bit of booking as Butcher and Blade followed up an impressive, relatively dominant showing in last week’s battle royale by...losing to Best Friends. And why? To set up Cassidy accepting a match against Pac at Revolution.
Why waste the credibility of the heels for something that could have been accomplished in a backstage segment?
It does not make sense and essentially unravels a great deal of the effective booking of Butcher and Blade from last week’s show.