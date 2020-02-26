AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 26

1 of 3

Credit: AEW

The months-long rivalry between Kenny Omega and Pac concluded in the night's opening match, a 30-Minute Iron Man match in which the competitor who scored the most falls in the half-hour time limit would be the victor.

The first 10 minutes of the match saw Pac slow the pace and work Omega over, grounding him and softening him up for The Brutalizer. Omega fought his way back into the match and downed Pac with the Tiger Drive '98 for a quality near-fall.

The first fall came with 14:08 left in the match as Pac attacked Kenny with a steel chair, drawing the first disqualification in AEW history. The Bastard bashed Omega with the weapon, leaving the babyface prone despite a 30-second rest period.

Omega leads 1-0

Capitalizing on the battered Omega, Pac scored a pin-fall to even the match at one fall apiece.

Omega 1-1 Pac

A falcon arrow from the ring apron created a sickening thud and led to Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks checking on Omega. A dropkick from Pac sent Omega into the official and to the arena floor. The heel retrieved a table, set it up and laid his opponent out across it. He delivered a Shooting Star Press, driving Omega through the table.

A dramatic referee's count saw Omega re-enter the ring just in time to avoid a count-out loss. Pac returned to the top rope for another Black Arrow but Omega got his knees up. Recovered, Omega obliterated Pac with a V-Trigger that stunned him. A uranage folded Pac up but The Bastard kicked out with four minutes left in the bout.

Pac countered with a reverse rana and applied The Brutalizer in the center of the ring. Omega rolled into the ropes, forcing the break. Back in the center of the ring, he looked to reapply the hold but Kenny fought him off. Pac finally got it locked in.

Omega clawed his way out of the hold as the clock ticked down but Pac reapplied the hold. The clock struck zero without a clear victor. A frustrated Pac struck referee Paul Turner before Justin Roberts revealed the match would continue under sudden death rules.

Omega blasted Pac with the V-Trigger as Aubrey Edwards hit the ring. Another knee to the face earned Omega a two-count. The One-Winged Angel earned Omega the win.

After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Pac, only for Orange Cassidy to interrupt. The Bastard attacked Freshly Squeezed, leaving him lying atop the entrance ramp.

Result

Omega defeated Pac two-falls-to-one

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was...very good.

With that said, it was not quite as good as their excellent match at All Out last August, the measuring stick for their rivalry.

There were pacing issues in the middle of the match and the myriad of referee bumps were way too much for the story Omega and Pac were telling. They were unnecessary and dragged the closing moments of the match down.

Still, it was an above-average match that probably would have benefited from five less minutes and the elimination of some of the overbooking late in the contest.

Omega winning was a bit of a surprise because the presence of The Young Bucks at ringside, just days before they are scheduled to challenge Omega and Hangman Page for the tag titles, felt like the perfect opportunity to build some heat for that match.

As it is, expect Pac's loss to fuel a meaner, nastier heel that will unleash his fury on anyone in his path.