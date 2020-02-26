NJPW Star Lance Archer Agrees to Multiyear Contract with All Elite Wrestling

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

After speculation that Lance Archer was negotiating with All Elite Wrestling, the two sides have agreed to a contract.

AEW announced Wednesday that Archer signed a multiyear deal with the promotion:

This news comes two weeks after Archer trolled fans on Twitter about signing a contract:

AEW and Archer have been courting each other for some time. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported last month the 42-year-old was in "high-level talks" with the company.

Archer has been working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling since 2017 and was a breakout star last year. He competed in the G1 Climax tournament and filled in as Jon Moxley's replacement in an IWGP United States Championship match against Juice Robinson at King of Pro Wrestling in October.

Moxley was the U.S. champion at the time but was unable to attend the event due to travel issues stemming from the typhoon that hit Japan.

Archer beat Robinson to win the title and held it for two months before losing it to Moxley in a Texas Deathmatch at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

With Moxley set to challenge Chris Jerico for the AEW world title at Revolution on Saturday, Archer's signing could play into the outcome of that match.