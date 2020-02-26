What's on B/R Live This Month: March 2020

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2

After a week off following Leg 1, the Knockout Stage resumes with the return fixtures for each matchup in the Round of 16. The team with the higher aggregate score will advance, with away goals as the tiebreaker.

Here are the matches (all at 4 p.m. ET)

RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham: Tuesday, March 10 | Stream here
Valencia vs. Atalanta: Tuesday, March 10 | Stream here
PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund: Wednesday, March 11 | Stream here
Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid: Wednesday, March 11 | Stream here
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Tuesday, March 17 | Stream here
Juventus vs. Lyon: Tuesday, March 17 | Stream here
Barcelona vs. Napoli: Wednesday, March 18 | Stream here
Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea: Wednesday, March 18 | Stream here

Then, the quarterfinal and semifinal matchups will be drawn March 20 at 7 a.m. ET here.

   

UEFA Europa League Round of 16

The Europa League will also go from 16 to eight in March, starting two weeks after the conclusion of the Round of 32.

Leg 1: Thursday, March 12, 1:55 and 4 p.m. ET
Leg 2: Thursday, March 19, 1:55 and 4 p.m. ET

The matchups are determined at a draw February 28. See the full schedule here and stream every match here, and the quarterfinal/semifinal draw here March 20 at 8 a.m.

   

National Lacrosse League

The NLL enters its home stretch, with games every weekend until the season ends in April. Watch every game from the top box lacrosse league in the U.S. and Canada here.

   

NBA League Pass Free Preview

With the race to the playoffs fully on, every out-of-market NBA game is on B/R Live with NBA League Pass. From March 18-21, every game will be free to stream. Stream NBA League Pass here.

   

SPFL: Rangers vs. Celtic

The third Old Firm Derby of the season between the two top teams in Scotland takes place Sunday, March 15 at 8 a.m. At the start of the month, Celtic had a double-digit lead atop the table. Rangers won the last match in December 2-1. Stream it here.

   

Full schedule for March

Soccer
UEFA Champions League (all matches, highlight shows, draw)
UEFA Europa League (all matches, highlight shows, draw)
UEFA Youth League (select matches)
Scottish Premiership (select matches, highlight shows)
Scottish Challenge Cup (select matches)
Belgian Pro League (select matches)
LFCTV
MUTV
Arsenal TV
Spurs TV
BVB World

MMA
ONE: Heart of Heroes
ONE Championship Weekly
ONE Championship highlight shows

National Lacrosse League
Regular season, every game

NBA
NBA League Pass (free preview March 18-21)

AEW
AEW Dynamite episodes (stream 60 days after original air dates)

NCAA Championships
NC M/W Skiing
DII M/W Swimming and Diving
DIII M/W Swimming and Diving
DII M/W Track and Field
DIII M/W Track and Field
NC Rifle
DII Wrestling
DIII Wrestling
DII M/W Basketball
DIII M/W Basketball

FIH (Field Hockey)
Women's Pro League
Men's Pro League

