NFL Combine 2020: Most Notable Measurements from Wednesday in Indianapolis

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Accurate measurements are a key part of evaluations at the NFL Scouting Combine and Wednesday's action included getting numbers for some of the top prospects in the 2020 class.

The defensive linemen and linebackers were under the microscope on Day 3, representing a loaded group of players who will be taken early in April, including Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

We already saw plenty of drama during quarterback, receiver and tight end measurements on Day 1, including relatively small hands for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, per Ben Baby of ESPN. Offensive linemen, running backs and special teamers were measured on Day 2, with Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor impressing with his size, per Josh Edwards of CBS Sports.

Scouts will continue to keep a close eye on measurements for players in the front-seven.

Full measurements available courtesy of PFF.

Notable Interior Defensive Linemen

Derrick Brown

Height: 6'4⅝"



Weight: 326

Arms: 34¼"



Hands: 9"

Javon Kinlaw

Height: 6’5⅛"



Weight: 324

Arms: 34⅞"



Hands: Left – 10½", Right – 10¼"



A.J. Epenesa

Height: 6'5⅛"



Weight: 275

Arms: 34½"



Hands: 10⅛"



Raekwon Davis

Height: 6'6⅛"



Weight: 311

Arms: 33⅞"



Hands: 11"

Notable Edge-Rushers

Chase Young

Height: 6'4⅞"



Weight: 264

Arms: 33¾"



Hands: 10"

K'Lavon Chaisson

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 254

Arms: 32¼"



Hands: 9⅞"



Yetur Gross-Matos

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 266

Arms: 34⅞"



Hands: 9¾"



Bradlee Anae

Height: 6'3⅜"



Weight: 257

Arms: 32⅛"



Hands: 10⅛"



Notable Linebackers

Isaiah Simmons

Height: 6'3⅝"

Weight: 238

Arms: 33⅜"

Hands: 9⅝"

Patrick Queen

Height: 6'0¼"

Weight: 229

Arms: 31⅝"

Hands: 10"

Kenneth Murray

Height: 6'2½"

Weight: 241

Arms: 32¾"

Hands: 9½"

Takeaways

Young is not going to participate in drills at the combine, so measurements and interviews were the only way for him to move the needle one way or another in Indianapolis.

There's little to worry about there after measuring nearly exactly at his listed size in college at 6'5", 265 pounds. The Ohio State star was a Heisman Trophy finalist after totaling 16.5 sacks in just 12 games last year and it's very likely he hears his name called early in the first round of the draft.

Derrick Brown should also go off the board early and showed he will be a force on the defensive line after measuring at 6'4⅝", 326 pounds.

Alabama lineman Raekwon Davis likely turned heads thanks to his enormous frame, measuring at 6'6⅛". He was both the tallest player in the group and the largest wingspan:

Davis had an up-and-down college career, totaling 8.5 sacks as a sophomore but only combining for two sacks over the last two seasons.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has him listed as the No. 7 defensive linemen in the class, although some general managers might fall in love with his size.

At the other end of the spectrum is LSU linebacker Patrick Queen, who has been a late riser on draft boards after an impressive end of the college football season. He barely cleared the six-foot mark and has relatively short arms for the position, which could cause some concern.

The good news is he should make up for it this week with his speed:

It will be up to each team to decide if an undersized player with more athleticism will be a good fit for the defense.

Meanwhile, fellow elite athlete Isaiah Simmons (6'3⅝", 238 lbs) could play either linebacker or safety at the next level but showed he has the size to play in the front-seven if needed.