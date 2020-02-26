Undertaker WWE Return Date, Matt Hardy to NXT?, Mansoor Added to Super ShowDown

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

Undertaker Reportedly Set for Raw Return

The Undertaker is reportedly scheduled to appear on the March 9 episode of Raw in Washington, D.C., according to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton).

While The Deadman is not booked for a match at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, WWE confirmed that he traveled to Riyadh with the rest of the performers on the show.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri) reported that Taker is likely to interact with AJ Styles at Super ShowDown, which would set the stage for a match between them at WrestleMania in April.

Styles will be part of the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match at Super ShowDown, so perhaps Taker will either cost Styles or attack him during a celebration afterward.

On Monday's Raw, Styles and his OC stablemates Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attacked Aleister Black backstage. That could have been a catalyst for a Styles vs. Undertaker feud given the similarities between the dark characters of Black and The Undertaker.

Perhaps a handicap tag team match pitting The OC against The Undertaker and Black could even be on the table for WrestleMania. That would allow Styles and Black to do most of the legwork, Taker to do his big moves and Black to get a major rub as a result of teaming with The Phenom.

Regardless of what direction WWE goes in, bringing back The Undertaker during WrestleMania season is always a huge deal in the wrestling world.

Matt Hardy Reportedly Could Go to NXT

There has been speculation galore regarding Matt Hardy leaving WWE for AEW when his contract expires, but making a move elsewhere under the WWE umbrella is reportedly a consideration as well.

According to PWInsider (h/t Middleton), there has been some talk within WWE of assigning Hardy to NXT if he re-signs. It isn't clear if he would serve in a backstage role, as an on-screen talent or in both capacities, however.

Hardy fueled speculation with the following tweet, which seemingly featured a nod to NXT:

The 45-year-old Hardy has not hidden the fact that he is frustrated creatively on WWE's main roster. While NXT is still WWE, it is primarily run by Triple H rather than Vince McMahon, so he may have more creative freedom.

Hardy's WWE contract reportedly expires March 1, so if WWE truly wants to re-sign him, it will likely have to pitch him on why going to NXT would be more beneficial than signing elsewhere like AEW.

If Hardy does go to AEW, the popular opinion among fans is that he will be revealed as the leader of the Dark Order stable.

It isn't clear what Hardy would do in NXT, but if Triple H would be willing to let him bring back his "broken" character and work with some fresh talent, then that could be enticing to the veteran Superstar.

Wherever Hardy ends up, his experience and great mind for the wrestling business should make him a major asset to the company and the brand.

WWE Adds Mansoor to Super ShowDown Card

The WWE announced the addition of three matches to Thursday's Super ShowDown card, including Saudi Arabia's own Mansoor against Dolph Ziggler.

WWE also announced a rematch of Monday's bout between Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, as well as a tag team match pitting The Viking Raiders against Gallows and Anderson.

Mansoor vs. Ziggler is the match that will likely catch the attention of most fans since Mansoor has become a fixture on WWE's Saudi Arabia cards. The 24-year-old is the first Saudi-born wrestler to ever compete for WWE.

He burst onto the scene at last year's Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when he won a 51-man battle royal. At Crown Jewel in his hometown of Riyadh in October, Mansoor beat Cesaro in a highly regarded singles match.

While Mansoor likely wouldn't be on the card if not for his heritage since he is still training at the WWE Performance Center as part of NXT, he has shown flashes of being a capable Superstar.

In addition to his quality match against Cesaro, Mansoor has cut some convincing promos at the Saudi Arabia shows as well, and he is clearly a beloved figure in his home country.

Ziggler is one of the best workers WWE has to offer, making him the perfect opponent for Mansoor and someone capable of guiding him to a great match.

