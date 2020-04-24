D'Andre Swift Drafted by Lions: Detroit's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Georgia running back factory has produced another draftee after D'Andre Swift was selected by the Detroit Lions with the 35th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.



Here's how Swift looks in Detroit's offense:

QB: Matt Stafford, Chase Daniel

RB: D'Andre Swift*, Kerryon Johnson, Bo Scarborough

WR 1: Kenny Golladay

WR 2: Marvin Jones Jr.

WR 3: Danny Amendola, Travis Fulgham

TE: Jesse James, TJ Hockenson

LT: Taylor Decker, Tyrell Crosby

LG: Joe Dahl, Kenny Wiggins

C: Frank Ragnow, Beau Benzschawel

RG: Oday Aboushi, Josh Garnett

RT: Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Dan Skipper

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Swift is following in a long line of recent successful Bulldogs backs who have gone to the NFL. Todd Gurley, Sony Michel and Nick Chubb have all been drafted since 2015. That trio has combined to make four Pro Bowl appearances and has four 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Based on his track record in college, Swift will be able to live up to the standard of that trio as he makes his way to the next level. The Philadelphia native averaged at least 6.2 yards per carry in each of his three years at Georgia and had over 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons.

Swift is also a solid receiver out of the backfield. He caught 73 passes for 666 yards in his college career.

When he announced his decision to bypass his senior year to declare for the NFL Draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked the 21-year-old as a first-round talent:

Miller ranked Swift as the No. 14 overall prospect on his big board leading into the NFL Scouting Combine. The 2019 All-SEC First Team star was also considered the best day one starter and had the best hands among all running backs in the 2020 draft class.

The level of production for first-year running backs has been incredibly high lately. Saquon Barkley was named 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after leading the league with 2,028 yards from scrimmage in his debut season. Josh Jacobs had 1,150 rushing yards for the Oakland Raiders in 2019.

The Lions believe Swift has that type of immediate-impact potential. His success in one of the best football conferences in the country over a three-year period certainly suggests he will be able to acclimate himself quickly.