Updated 2020 WWE Super ShowDown Match Card Ahead of PPV

WWE's return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will take place Thursday when WWE Super ShowDown 2020 occurs at Mohammed Abdu Arena.

While fans usually seem to have mixed feelings when it comes to the Saudi Arabia shows, Super ShowDown looks fairly compelling on paper with five different titles on the line, including the Universal, WWE and SmackDown Women's Championships.

With Goldberg making his return, Brock Lesnar making his final title defense before WrestleMania and only the second-ever women's match to take place in Saudi Arabia on the card, there is reason to believe that Super ShowDown will be a fairly newsworthy event.

Here is a look at the Super ShowDown card with some further analysis regarding which matches you should keep a particularly close eye on.

Where: Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

When: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show starts at 11 a.m. ET)

Watch: WWE Network

Super ShowDown Match Card

Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet

Trophy Gauntlet Match: AJ Styles vs. vs. Rey vs. Bobby vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth Steel Cage Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: New Day (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Mansoor vs. Dolph Ziggler

The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Top Matches to Watch

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

In arguably the most intriguing match on the entire card, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will defend the Universal Championship against Goldberg, who will be wrestling his first match since SummerSlam.

Goldberg laid down the challenge a few weeks ago and Wyatt accepted, but it wasn't until last week that they had their first face-to-face encounter. Goldberg laid out The Fiend with a spear, the lights went out, and when they came back on, The Fiend was gone.

While nobody is expecting Wyatt and Goldberg to put on a technical masterclass, their clash should be a big-time spectacle. They both have iconic entrances and memorable characters, which are the types of things that play well at outlier events like Super ShowDown.

Goldberg's last match in Saudi Arabia against The Undertaker was a disaster, but that can be blamed on allowing two 50-plus-year-old men to wrestle longer than they should have.

Wyatt is much younger and capable of guiding Goldberg, plus one can only assume that WWE learned from its mistakes and will keep the match brief with both men hitting their big moves before going home.

There has been some speculation that Goldberg could win the title to set up a match against Roman Reigns or John Cena at WrestleMania, but since Wyatt is one of the top full-time acts in WWE and should have the title going into WrestleMania, most would probably argue that he deserves the victory.

Either way, there is some doubt about who will prevail, and that adds another layer to a match that already looks fun on paper.

Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

The result isn't in doubt unlike The Fiend vs. Goldberg, but Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet for the WWE Championship has a chance to steal the show at Super ShowDown.

While Lesnar is lined up for a match against Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, he must first get past Ricochet, who beat Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat match to become the No. 1 contender.

The issues between Lesnar and Ricochet date back several weeks. Ricochet called out Lesnar leading up to the Rumble, but The Beast laid him out with a low blow on Raw. Ricochet got revenge with a low blow of his own in the Rumble match, which allowed McIntyre to eliminate Lesnar.

Few believe Ricochet has a chance since Lesnar vs. McIntyre is the match everyone wants to see, but the high flyer has a chance to truly put himself on the map and take another step toward being a main event guy with a strong performance.

Lesnar has traditionally put on great matches against smaller performers such as Rollins, AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Daniel Bryan, and Ricochet certainly fits that mold.

Ricochet can do some unbelievable things athletically, which he can use to believably get some offense in on Brock, as well as selling Lesnar's devastating offense in ways fans have never seen before.

This isn't likely to be a long match, but even if it goes less than 10 minutes like most Lesnar matches, that is plenty of time to pack in the action and give the WWE Universe an entertaining affair that makes both Superstars look good.

Bayley vs. Naomi

Of all the matches on the Super ShowDown card, none have bigger social implications than the SmackDown Women's Championship bout pitting Bayley against Naomi.

At Crown Jewel in October, Natalya and Lacey Evans became the first Superstars to compete in a women's match in Saudi Arabia. Bayley and Naomi will be the second, and they will also be part of the first Women's Championship match to ever take place in the Middle East.

Bayley has held the SmackDown women's title for several months and run through the likes of Charlotte Flair, Nikki Cross, Evans and Carmella, but Naomi represents arguably her biggest challenge yet.

Naomi made her return in the women's Royal Rumble match after months off television, and she has been on a roll ever since. On the final episode of SmackDown prior to Super ShowDown, Naomi beat Carmella to become No. 1 contender.

If WWE truly wants to create a memorable moment, then perhaps Naomi will win the title at Super ShowDown for the first women's title change ever in the Middle East.

Bayley retaining is entirely possible as well, especially if there are any plans to have her friend, Sasha Banks, turn on her leading up to a long-awaited WrestleMania match.

Regardless of the result, Bayley vs. Naomi in Saudi Arabia is another step forward for the women's division.

