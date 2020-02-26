Willian Hints at Chelsea Exit Amid Contract Talks: 'The Situation Is Difficult'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Willian has said he has reached a potential impasse with Chelsea over contract negotiations, which could see him leave the club at the end of the season.

The Brazilian's deal expires in June, and he explained after the Blues' 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday that the Premier League club are refusing to give him the new three-year contract he wants, per Esporte Interativo (h/t Metro):

"Chelsea offered me two years, and they are not going to change what they offered. I said I wanted three more years. The situation is difficult because of this, I really don't know if it will be possible. My goal is to continue working and focus on this remainder of the season so that Chelsea can continue winning the games for the remainder of the season. I have a clear head and focused for the rest of the season that we have left."

Willian, 31, joined Chelsea from Anzhi Makhachkala for £30 million back in 2013.

He has won two Premier League titles while at Stamford Bridge, as well as the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League, the 2017-18 FA Cup and the 2014-15 Capital One Cup.

The Brazil international also won Chelsea's Player of the Year award in 2015-16, when he was one of few bright sparks during a campaign when the Blues finished 10th in the Premier League, their worst finish since 1995-96.

Under Frank Lampard in 2019-20, Willian has played in 26 of Chelsea's 27 Premier League games, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

He has also played in all seven of the Blues' Champions League matches this term, although he was only used as a substitute in Tuesday's humbling against Bayern.

The German champions were ruthless at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Serge Gnabry's double and Robert Lewandowski's goal all but ended Chelsea's 2019-20 European campaign with the return leg still to play:

It was a stark display of how far Chelsea are now from being able to compete with the European elite, and it could act as a catalyst for a summer clear-out in west London.

Given his latest comments, Willian could be part of that.

He has been a fine servant for Chelsea over the past seven years, but he is now in his 30s and does not represent the future of the club.