Red Sox Prospect Chih-Jung Liu Quarantined over Coronavirus Concerns

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox have quarantined right-handed pitching prospect Chih-Jung Liu out of "an overabundance of caution" in response to worldwide concerns about the Wuhan coronavirus, per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe.

Liu, who traveled from Taiwan to San Francisco before arriving in Boston's spring training home of Fort Myers, Florida, wrote on his Facebook page that the team is providing three meals per day and that he is passing time by reading and "watching information about the team."

He is also doing weight training and has gone on the "occasional run," per Abraham.

The 6'0", 185-pound pitcher signed with the team on Oct. 22, 2019, as an international free agent, per SoxProspects.com. He got a $750,000 signing bonus.

The site summed up his skill set as follows: "High ceiling based on early video looks at his fastball-slider combo. Will need to show a third pitch. Still has projection. Athleticism could carry him far."

Per Matthew Strong of Taiwan News, there have been 31 confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in Taiwan as of Tuesday.

According to CNN.com, over 2,700 people worldwide have died from the coronavirus, and there are more than 80,000 global cases. The World Health Organization has not yet deemed the coronavirus a pandemic but has told the public to prepare, per BBC News.