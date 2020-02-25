Antonio Brown: Rosenhaus Sports 'One of the Biggest Scams' in South Florida

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Former NFL star Antonio Brown continues to make enemies, including his ex-agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Brown called out the Miami-based agent on Twitter Tuesday:

Rosenhaus wrote a letter to the NFL Players Association in January saying that he would conditionally terminate his relationship with Brown until he sought counsel, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The separation came after Brown streamed a live video of himself yelling at police offers and Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of his child.

A few days later, an arrest warrant was put out on Brown for burglary with battery after an alleged altercation with a driver delivering him storage items.

It was a continuation of a year that saw the 31-year-old spend time with the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots before being released and going unsigned for most of the season. His former trainer Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit saying he sexually assaulted her three times, while a second woman said he had made an unwanted sexual advance toward her.

After more legal trouble in the offseason, his agent dropped him.

The receiver posted an alleged text exchange between himself and Rosenhaus in January, featuring the agent attempting to help.

"I will always be here to help you but you have to make changes for me to do so," he said, via TMZ.

It appears Brown still has negative feelings about his former agent.

Rosenhaus is one of the most well-known agents in the NFL and has negotiated 86 current contracts in the league, per the NFLPA.