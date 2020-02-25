Jalen Ramsey New Contract Talks Don't Have a Timeline, Says Rams' Les Snead

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2020

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams plan to keep Jalen Ramsey beyond this year, but there is apparently no rush to sign the cornerback to a new deal.

"There's really no timeline on that, like when the deal gets done, at this point," general manager Les Snead said Tuesday, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. "But we'd definitely like to have Jalen helping the Rams for more than just the 2020 season."

The Rams acquired Ramsey in October from the Jaguars, sending Jacksonville two first-round picks and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Though he has another year under team control before hitting free agency, it would be a heavy price to pay for less than two full seasons of a player.

       

