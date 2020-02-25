Scott Boras to Honor Kobe Bryant's Wish with Internship for Alexis Altobelli

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Agent Scott Boras plans to offer Alexis Altobelli, the 16-year-old daughter of John and Keri Altobelli, an internship with his agency.

Boras told Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times he plans to honor the wish of Kobe Bryant, who was seeking to be a character reference for Alexis before his death.

Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, Bryant's longtime friend and agent, said their last text-message conversation involved Bryant attempting to contact Boras on Alexis's behalf. Bryant was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash last month that also took the life of his daughter, Gianna, and seven others, including John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli.

"Kobe's last human act was heroic," Pelinka said. "He wanted to use his platform to bless and a shape a young girl's future."

Boras is described by Hernandez as a "longtime acquaintance" of John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College. According to Boras, he had planned to meet with John and Alexis Altobelli regarding the internship before John's death.

The baseball agent has since been in contact with J.J. Altobelli, a scout with the Boston Red Sox and Alexis' brother, to create the position for the 16-year-old.