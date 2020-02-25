Samoa Joe Suspended 30 Days for Violating WWE's Talent Wellness Policy

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Samoa Joe has been suspended for 30 days because of a violation of the WWE's talent wellness policy, the company announced Tuesday.

The suspension became effective Monday, meaning he will be eligible to return no earlier than March 25. It is Samoa Joe's first violation of the wellness policy.

Joe has been off television in recent weeks after he suffered a head injury during the filming of a WWE commercial. It was the latest in a series of setbacks for the 40-year-old, who has dealt with near-constant injuries during his WWE career.

Joe was in the midst of main-event a storyline with Kevin Owens against Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and the AOP at the time of his mid-February injury. The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits have been part of the storyline helping Owens in recent weeks.

Given the timing of his suspension, it's unlikely Joe will have much to do at WrestleMania on April 5. It's possible he'll make his return as part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, assuming he's cleared for action.

That said, his chance at having a prominent spot on the card is minimal.