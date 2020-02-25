Samoa Joe Suspended 30 Days for Violating WWE's Talent Wellness Policy

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2020

TOKYO,JAPAN - JUNE 29: Samoa Joe enters the ring during the WWE Live Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 29, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Samoa Joe has been suspended for 30 days because of a violation of the WWE's talent wellness policy, the company announced Tuesday.

The suspension became effective Monday, meaning he will be eligible to return no earlier than March 25. It is Samoa Joe's first violation of the wellness policy.

Joe has been off television in recent weeks after he suffered a head injury during the filming of a WWE commercial. It was the latest in a series of setbacks for the 40-year-old, who has dealt with near-constant injuries during his WWE career.

Joe was in the midst of main-event a storyline with Kevin Owens against Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and the AOP at the time of his mid-February injury. The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits have been part of the storyline helping Owens in recent weeks.

Given the timing of his suspension, it's unlikely Joe will have much to do at WrestleMania on April 5. It's possible he'll make his return as part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, assuming he's cleared for action.

That said, his chance at having a prominent spot on the card is minimal. 

Related

    Undertaker Super ShowDown Rumor, Edge Return Date, Rusev's WWE Status

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Undertaker Super ShowDown Rumor, Edge Return Date, Rusev's WWE Status

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Who'll Be Wyatt and Cena’s WrestleMania 36 Foes?

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Who'll Be Wyatt and Cena’s WrestleMania 36 Foes?

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    Monday Night Raw Fallout ➡️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Monday Night Raw Fallout ➡️

    Kevin Berge
    via Bleacher Report

    WWE Raw Winners, Grades and Reaction

    Continue the live convo in the comments 👇

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE Raw Winners, Grades and Reaction

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report